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Residential complex NAI 1 – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali

Benoa, Indonesia
from
$100,000
;
4
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ID: 35410
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Benoa
  • Town
    Nusa Dua
  • Address
    Jalan Nusa Dua Selatan

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

Located in Nusa Dua, Bali, NAI 1 is a contemporary residential development designed for family living and long-term relocation. The project offers apartments, townhouses, villas. Estimated completion: 2028. Currently the construction is actively under way. Unit prices: from $100,000 to $145,000. Gated community with on-site management, swimming pool and modern amenities. Selection guidance and deal support by Balinsky.

Location on the map

Benoa, Indonesia
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Residential complex NAI 1 – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$100,000
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