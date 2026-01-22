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Residential complex BLACK SANDS OASIS – residential development in Nyanyi, Bali

Tabanan, Indonesia
from
$109,700
;
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6
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ID: 35409
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Tabanan

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

Located in Nyanyi, Bali, BLACK SANDS OASIS is a contemporary residential development designed for living and investment on Bali. The project offers apartments, villas. Total of 103 units. Estimated completion: 2028. Currently the construction is actively under way. Unit prices: from $109,700 to $115,000. Gated community with on-site management, swimming pool and modern amenities. Selection guidance and deal support by Balinsky.

Location on the map

Tabanan, Indonesia
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Residential complex BLACK SANDS OASIS – residential development in Nyanyi, Bali
Tabanan, Indonesia
from
$109,700
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Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
69.0
162,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
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