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Villa EDEM I Villas

Benoa, Indonesia
from
$210,000
;
2
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ID: 35106
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 08/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Benoa
  • Town
    Nusa Dua

About the complex

EDEM I Villas is a collection of minimalist Greek-style villas with panoramic ocean views in Nusa Dua, South Bali. Each villa features 1–3 bedrooms, a private pool, terrace, and rooftop with stunning sea vistas. Fully furnished turnkey. 7 minutes by bike to pristine white sandy beaches. Managed by BREIG's professional team. Yield from 14%.

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 74.0
Price per m², USD 4,750
Apartment price, USD 351,500
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 74.0
Price per m², USD 4,750
Apartment price, USD 351,500

Location on the map

Benoa, Indonesia

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Developer news

01.02.2024
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
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Villa EDEM I Villas
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$210,000
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