Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Bali, Indonesia
246 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Ubud, Indonesia
1
1
28 m²
One-room furnished apartment 28 m² with a veranda of 6 m², located in the center of Bali in …
€46,000
1
Recommend
1
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Alesinvest Group
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 1 bedroom with terrace, with gaurded area
Bali, Indonesia
2
75 m²
€277,500
Recommend
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment with terrace, with gaurded area
Bali, Indonesia
2
50 m²
€175,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area
Bali, Indonesia
1
26 m²
€98,800
Recommend
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment with terrace, with gaurded area
Bali, Indonesia
2
50 m²
€190,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom with terrace, with gaurded area
Bali, Indonesia
2
75 m²
€292,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Beraban, Indonesia
1
1
€136,636
1
Recommend
1
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Alesinvest Group
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area
Bali, Indonesia
3
95 m²
Unique complex of 6 villas located just 10 minutes from the beach! This project provides the…
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom with terrace, with gaurded area
Bali, Indonesia
2
70 m²
A modern complex of villas in the heart of Bukita, which is the perfect combination of comfo…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with secure parking
Bali, Indonesia
1
33 m²
Luxury apartment complex in the heart of Changu, Berava. The pool with magical mosaics and l…
€126,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom with terrace, with gaurded area
Bali, Indonesia
2
90 m²
Welcome to luxury villas where every detail is thought out carefully for your maximum comfor…
€158,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment with terrace, with gaurded area
Bali, Indonesia
2
40 m²
A unique apartment complex, where luxury and amenities are combined with a beautiful locatio…
€99,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom with terrace, with gaurded area, with secure parking
Bali, Indonesia
2
117 m²
Elite complex of exclusive villas in the most prestigious area of Nusa-Dua, occupying the fi…
€374,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom with terrace, with gaurded area
Bali, Indonesia
2
48 m²
The new center of attraction on Bukita is an elite complex created for connoisseurs of Easte…
€135,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom with terrace, with gaurded area
Bali, Indonesia
2
70 m²
Welcome to a new unique project in the heart of Bukita - a complex of villas with its own in…
€180,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Lodtunduh, Indonesia
1
1
2
€138,000
1
Recommend
1
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Alesinvest Group
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with parking
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
3
1
108 m²
2
€200,400
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment
Bali, Indonesia
1
1
61 m²
4
Availability and cost check with our specialists. The Umalas Signature is a new premium res…
€186,736
Recommend
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment
Bali, Indonesia
1
1
81 m²
4
€309,709
Recommend
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment
Bali, Indonesia
1
1
101 m²
4
Availability and cost check with our specialists. Magnum Residence Sanur is located on the …
€346,145
Recommend
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment
Bali, Indonesia
1
1
48 m²
4
€245,945
Recommend
Leave a request
2 bedroom house
Bali, Indonesia
2
100 m²
1
Availability and cost check with our specialists. The Umalas Signature Villas is a new resi…
€446,345
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
1
1
20 m²
1/1
€33,704
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment with balcony, with furniture, with parking
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
1
1
60 m²
3/4
Fully furnished apartments with a top location.Apartments are two-level, modern layout: kitc…
€150,300
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with secure parking
Bali, Indonesia
3
108 m²
Exclusive complex of townhouses in an iconic location in Bali. Infrastructure: parking spac…
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with secure parking
Bali, Indonesia
1
40 m²
Profitable real estate for life and investment. A complex of 209 objects in the top location…
€135,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment with terrace, with gaurded area
Bali, Indonesia
2
40 m²
Modern complex of premium apartments 4 minutes from Batu Bolong beach. Infrastructure of the…
€180,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with secure parking
Bali, Indonesia
4
186 m²
Complex of luxury villas in the protected area in Bukita. Stunning beauty of rocky beaches, …
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom with terrace, with gaurded area
Bali, Indonesia
2
70 m²
Exclusive villa complex in Canggu, Berawa. 7 minutes to Berawa Beach. private pool hookah b…
€225,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area
Bali, Indonesia
1
20 m²
€112,200
Recommend
Leave a request
