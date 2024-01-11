Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Bali, Indonesia

Ubud
9
246 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Ubud, Indonesia
Condo 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
One-room furnished apartment 28 m² with a veranda of 6 m², located in the center of Bali in …
€46,000
Villa 1 bedroom with terrace, with gaurded area in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom with terrace, with gaurded area
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
€277,500
1 bedroom apartment with terrace, with gaurded area in Bali, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment with terrace, with gaurded area
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
€175,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
€98,800
1 bedroom apartment with terrace, with gaurded area in Bali, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment with terrace, with gaurded area
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
€190,000
Villa 1 bedroom with terrace, with gaurded area in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom with terrace, with gaurded area
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
€292,500
Condo 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Beraban, Indonesia
Condo 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Beraban, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€136,636
Villa 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Unique complex of 6 villas located just 10 minutes from the beach! This project provides the…
€150,000
Villa 1 bedroom with terrace, with gaurded area in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom with terrace, with gaurded area
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
A modern complex of villas in the heart of Bukita, which is the perfect combination of comfo…
€350,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with secure parking in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with secure parking
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Luxury apartment complex in the heart of Changu, Berava. The pool with magical mosaics and l…
€126,000
Villa 1 bedroom with terrace, with gaurded area in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom with terrace, with gaurded area
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 90 m²
Welcome to luxury villas where every detail is thought out carefully for your maximum comfor…
€158,000
1 bedroom apartment with terrace, with gaurded area in Bali, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment with terrace, with gaurded area
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
A unique apartment complex, where luxury and amenities are combined with a beautiful locatio…
€99,000
Villa 1 bedroom with terrace, with gaurded area, with secure parking in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom with terrace, with gaurded area, with secure parking
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 117 m²
Elite complex of exclusive villas in the most prestigious area of Nusa-Dua, occupying the fi…
€374,000
Villa 1 bedroom with terrace, with gaurded area in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom with terrace, with gaurded area
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
The new center of attraction on Bukita is an elite complex created for connoisseurs of Easte…
€135,000
Villa 1 bedroom with terrace, with gaurded area in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom with terrace, with gaurded area
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Welcome to a new unique project in the heart of Bukita - a complex of villas with its own in…
€180,000
Villa 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Lodtunduh, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Lodtunduh, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€138,000
Villa 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with parking in Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with parking
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
€200,400
1 bedroom apartment in Bali, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 4
Availability and cost check with our specialists. The Umalas Signature is a new premium res…
€186,736
1 bedroom apartment in Bali, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 4
€309,709
1 bedroom apartment in Bali, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 4
Availability and cost check with our specialists. Magnum Residence Sanur is located on the …
€346,145
1 bedroom apartment in Bali, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 4
€245,945
2 bedroom house in Bali, Indonesia
2 bedroom house
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Availability and cost check with our specialists. The Umalas Signature Villas is a new resi…
€446,345
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 1/1
€33,704
1 bedroom apartment with balcony, with furniture, with parking in Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment with balcony, with furniture, with parking
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/4
Fully furnished apartments with a top location.Apartments are two-level, modern layout: kitc…
€150,300
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with secure parking in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with secure parking
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
Exclusive complex of townhouses in an iconic location in Bali. Infrastructure: parking spac…
€280,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with secure parking in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with secure parking
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Profitable real estate for life and investment. A complex of 209 objects in the top location…
€135,000
1 bedroom apartment with terrace, with gaurded area in Bali, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment with terrace, with gaurded area
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Modern complex of premium apartments 4 minutes from Batu Bolong beach. Infrastructure of the…
€180,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with secure parking in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with secure parking
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 186 m²
Complex of luxury villas in the protected area in Bukita. Stunning beauty of rocky beaches, …
€500,000
Villa 1 bedroom with terrace, with gaurded area in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom with terrace, with gaurded area
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Exclusive villa complex in Canggu, Berawa. 7 minutes to Berawa Beach. private pool hookah b…
€225,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 20 m²
€112,200
Property types in Bali

apartments
houses

Properties features in Bali, Indonesia

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
