Villa Pandawa Dream

Pandawa Dream
📍 Location.
Bukit, Kutuh District, South Kuta, Bali, Indonesia
Proximity to the beaches: 2 minutes walk from Pandawa beach, 7 minutes from Melasti, Karma Kandara, Nusa Dua and Green Bowl beaches
To the airport: about 40 minutes by car
Date of delivery: 3-4 quarters of 2027
Developer: Loyo Development
🛋️ Infrastructure of the complex (All-in-One concept)
Restaurants: 4 restaurants with cuisines from around the world, including a restaurant with 300 seats
Bars: 2 bars, including panoramic rufttop
Coffee shops and recreation areas: throughout the complex
Pools: pools with a total area of 1200 m2
Fitness Center and SPA
coworking
Children's center: 500 m2 area with catering and playroom
Parking
💰 Conditions of purchase
Down payment: 25%
Installment: until completion of construction (up to 25 months)
Property type: Leasehold 40 years with extension to 80 years
Advantages: location in an inhabited area with a tourist flow
🏠 Types of objects
Apartments: from 32 m2
Villas: from 70 m2
Penthouses: from 66 m2
For more information, write to @RazumovskaRealEstate