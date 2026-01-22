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Villa Pandawa Dream

Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
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$100,000
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ID: 36870
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour

About the complex

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Pandawa Dream

📍 Location.

Bukit, Kutuh District, South Kuta, Bali, Indonesia
Proximity to the beaches: 2 minutes walk from Pandawa beach, 7 minutes from Melasti, Karma Kandara, Nusa Dua and Green Bowl beaches
To the airport: about 40 minutes by car

Date of delivery: 3-4 quarters of 2027
Developer: Loyo Development

🛋️ Infrastructure of the complex (All-in-One concept)

Restaurants: 4 restaurants with cuisines from around the world, including a restaurant with 300 seats
Bars: 2 bars, including panoramic rufttop
Coffee shops and recreation areas: throughout the complex
Pools: pools with a total area of 1200 m2
Fitness Center and SPA
coworking
Children's center: 500 m2 area with catering and playroom
Parking

💰 Conditions of purchase

Down payment: 25%
Installment: until completion of construction (up to 25 months)
Property type: Leasehold 40 years with extension to 80 years
Advantages: location in an inhabited area with a tourist flow

🏠 Types of objects

Apartments: from 32 m2
Villas: from 70 m2
Penthouses: from 66 m2

For more information, write to @RazumovskaRealEstate

Location on the map

Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia

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Villa Pandawa Dream
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$100,000
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