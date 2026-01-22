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Apart hotel Ramada Encore by Wyndham Bali Anta – residential development in Pandawa, Bali

Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$134,000
;
4
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ID: 35395
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Kutuh

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

Located in Pandawa, Bali, Ramada Encore by Wyndham Bali Anta is a contemporary residential development designed for premium ocean-view living and resort-grade investment. The project offers villas, hotel. Total of 182 units. Estimated completion: 2027. Currently the construction is actively under way. Construction permit Заявка PBG has been issued. Unit prices: from $134,000 to $170,600. Gated community with on-site management, swimming pool and modern amenities. Selection guidance and deal support by Balinsky.

Location on the map

Kutuh, Indonesia
Food & Drink
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Leisure

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Apart hotel Ramada Encore by Wyndham Bali Anta – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$134,000
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Apart-hotel Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
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Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! The only resort complex in Nusa Dua under the management of the Ramada by Wyndham brand (4 stars), which is represented in 95 countries and has more than 9,300 hotels around the world. The complex consists of: A hotel …
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