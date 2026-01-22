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Residential complex Gate 11 – residential development in Kerobokan, Bali

Padangsambian Kelod, Indonesia
from
$99,000
;
3
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ID: 35358
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • City
    Denpasar
  • Village
    Padangsambian Kelod

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased

About the complex

Located in Kerobokan, Bali, Gate 11 is a contemporary residential development designed for living and investment on Bali. The project offers apartments, commercial. Total of 12 units. Estimated completion: 2025. Currently the project is completed and ready for move-in. Construction permit Заявка SLF has been issued. Unit prices: from $99,000 to $105,000. Gated community with on-site management, swimming pool and modern amenities. Selection guidance and deal support by Balinsky.

Location on the map

Padangsambian Kelod, Indonesia
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Residential complex Gate 11 – residential development in Kerobokan, Bali
Padangsambian Kelod, Indonesia
from
$99,000
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