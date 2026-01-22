  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Kuta Selatan
  4. Residential complex Pandawa Residence – residential development in Pandawa, Bali

Residential complex Pandawa Residence – residential development in Pandawa, Bali

Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$129,000
;
4
Leave a request
ID: 35381
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/04/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Kutuh

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

Located in Pandawa, Bali, Pandawa Residence is a contemporary residential development designed for premium ocean-view living and resort-grade investment. The project offers villas, apartments. Total of 155 units. Estimated completion: 2026. Currently the construction is actively under way. Construction permit PBG has been issued. Unit prices: from $129,000 to $184,000. Gated community with on-site management, swimming pool and modern amenities. Selection guidance and deal support by Balinsky.

Location on the map

Kutuh, Indonesia
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 6
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$350,000
Residential complex THE UMALAS SIGNATURE
Kerobokan, Indonesia
from
$170,000
Residential complex SKY GARDEN
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$100,000
Residential complex New premium apartments and villas with pools and panoramic ocean views in Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$139,875
Residential complex Pandawa Hills
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$125,000
You are viewing
Residential complex Pandawa Residence – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$129,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a spa center, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a spa center, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a spa center, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a spa center, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a spa center, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a spa center, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a spa center, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$497,420
We offer villas with swimming pools, saunas, and yoga areas. The residence features a spa center, a cafe, a gym, a kids' play room, a parking, around-the-clock security and video surveillance. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located withi…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex JAY GRAY
Residential complex JAY GRAY
Residential complex JAY GRAY
Residential complex JAY GRAY
Residential complex JAY GRAY
Show all Residential complex JAY GRAY
Residential complex JAY GRAY
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$136,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 40 m²
1 real estate property 1
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
40.0
136,000
Agency
Foreign Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$150,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
SWOI BERAWA is a residential complex in a popular area of ​​Canggu. Down payment 25%. Canggu is the most popular area in Bali among tourists, which guarantees investment attractiveness and return on investment. Villa with designer renovation and furniture. The villa has a private pool …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Indonesia
Ready-Made Hotel Business on Bali: Why Investors Are Betting on Already Operating Objects
22.01.2026
Ready-Made Hotel Business on Bali: Why Investors Are Betting on Already Operating Objects
Why Ubud Is the New Gem of Bali
30.12.2025
Why Ubud Is the New Gem of Bali
How $1.3 Trillion in Demand Is Turning Wellness Resorts into Bali’s Most Attractive Real Estate Investment
24.12.2025
How $1.3 Trillion in Demand Is Turning Wellness Resorts into Bali’s Most Attractive Real Estate Investment
7 Mistakes to Avoid when Investing in Bali Real Estate
16.12.2025
7 Mistakes to Avoid when Investing in Bali Real Estate
Seasons on the Tropical Island of Bali: When to Go for the Perfect Vacation
08.12.2025
Seasons on the Tropical Island of Bali: When to Go for the Perfect Vacation
Black Friday in Bali: Villas From a Famous Developer with a 30% Discount
30.10.2025
Black Friday in Bali: Villas From a Famous Developer with a 30% Discount
Healthcare in Bali: Prices, Insurance, and Clinics for Tourists and Expats
02.09.2025
Healthcare in Bali: Prices, Insurance, and Clinics for Tourists and Expats
Real Estate in Bali 2025: 5 Properties From a Budget Penthouse to an Entire Retreat Complex
16.07.2025
Real Estate in Bali 2025: 5 Properties From a Budget Penthouse to an Entire Retreat Complex
Show all publications