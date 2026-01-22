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Residential complex Y-WAY Boutique Hotel – residential development in Seseh, Bali

Cemagi, Indonesia
from
$150,000
;
6
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ID: 35369
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • Town
    Mengwi
  • Village
    Cemagi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

Located in Seseh, Bali, Y-WAY Boutique Hotel is a contemporary residential development designed for living and investment on Bali. The project offers apartments, villas. Total of 26 units. Estimated completion: 2026. Currently the construction is actively under way. Unit prices: from $150,000 to $207,000. Gated community with on-site management, swimming pool and modern amenities. Selection guidance and deal support by Balinsky.

Location on the map

Cemagi, Indonesia
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

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Residential complex Y-WAY Boutique Hotel – residential development in Seseh, Bali
Cemagi, Indonesia
from
$150,000
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