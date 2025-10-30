  1. Realting.com
  Villa Noah Premium Villas Resort on Sumba Island | Indonesia.

Villa Noah Premium Villas Resort on Sumba Island | Indonesia.

Sumba Barat, Indonesia
from
$395,000
BTC
4.6984464
ETH
246.2656618
USDT
390 530.3798032
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
12
ID: 32845
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/11/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Sumba Barat

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Noah, a premium villa complex on Sumba Island | Indonesia.

The complex is located in a unique location on Sumba Island, where it impresses with its pristine beauty and tranquility. It's an island devoid of hustle and bustle, with rolling savannah hills and pristine beaches fringing the coast.

Flights from Bali and Kupang fly four times daily to the island's two airports, and a shuttle service is available to the complex, which takes 15 minutes.

Only 20 exclusive villas are available in a complex with a complete ecosystem.

The complex has its own independent power supply (windmills, solar panels), a water filtration system, organic greenhouses, and gardens.

For investors:

🟦Managed by an international operator.
🟦Rental pool with a net income ratio of 80% / 20%

Payback period: 5 to 7 years
Capitalization growth: 30% over 3 years
Expected yield up to 19% per annum

Ownership:

  • Freehold
  • Leasehold - up to 80 years


Down payment: 25%
Interest-free installments until completion of construction

Completion date: Q4 2027

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pool
  • SPA center
  • Sports center
  • Restaurant and bar
  • Walking areas
  • Fruit garden
  • Mini golf
  • Grill area
  • Movie theater
  • Children's center
  • Helipad
  • And much more

For more detailed information on this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Sumba Barat, Indonesia

