  Villa PREMIUM CLASS townhouse in the 5* hotel SPA complex Ramada Encore.

Villa PREMIUM CLASS townhouse in the 5* hotel SPA complex Ramada Encore.

Bukit, Indonesia
10
ID: 27558
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/09/2025

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Karangasem
  • City
    Kecamatan Karangasem
  • Village
    Bukit

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

The complex consists of hotel rooms, townhouses and villas, a total of 138 units, is being built on an area of ​​10,000 m2, of which 50% is green territory, is located 5 minutes from the beach, which makes it attractive for both residents and investors.

Proximity to the ocean and convenient access to major infrastructure facilities make this project desirable in the real estate market.

Our complex will become part of a large international hotel chain Ramada Encore.

Price:

  • 1 bedroom villa - 80 m2 from 210,000 USD
  • 2 bedroom villa - 138 m2 from 253,000 USD


Leasehold 50 years + priority renewal.

For investors:

  • Resale: Earn up to 30% profit
  • Rent: Ensure a stable income of up to 18%

Payment plan:

  • Down payment 25%
  • No% installments until the end of construction

Completion of construction: 4th quarter of 2026.

Infrastructure:

  • 2 swimming pools with ocean views
  • SPA center
  • 2 restaurants and a bar
  • Walking areas
  • Grill area
  • Cinema
  • Children's educational camp
  • And much more

This infrastructure provides residents with convenience and a comfortable lifestyle without having to leave the complex.

Bukit, Indonesia

