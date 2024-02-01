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  4. Residential complex ELYSIUM Eco City

Residential complex ELYSIUM Eco City

Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$99,750
;
5
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ID: 35105
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 08/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • Village
    Pererenan
  • Address
    Jalan Babadan

About the complex

ELYSIUM Eco City is a large-scale premium residential complex in Pererenan, Canggu, featuring apartments, lofts, smart villas, and private villas with panoramic ocean and volcano views. The complex offers multiple swimming pools, 24/7 security, a riverside promenade, spa and ice bath facilities, parks, and world-class infrastructure. Fully furnished, managed to 5-star hotel standards. Yield 12–16%.

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 27.0 – 75.4
Price per m², USD 3,185 – 4,191
Apartment price, USD 99,750 – 240,000
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 70.0 – 78.8
Price per m², USD 3,426 – 3,444
Apartment price, USD 240,000 – 270,000
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 113.8
Price per m², USD 2,943
Apartment price, USD 335,000

Location on the map

Pererenan, Indonesia
Food & Drink
Leisure

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Developer news

01.02.2024
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
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Residential complex ELYSIUM Eco City
Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$99,750
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