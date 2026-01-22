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Residential complex LAGUNA (Комплекс 7) – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali

Canggu, Indonesia
from
$124,900
;
3
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ID: 35401
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • Town
    Canggu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

Located in Batu Bolong, Bali, LAGUNA (Комплекс 7) is a contemporary residential development designed for surfers, digital nomads and steady short-term rental income. The project offers apartments, villas. Total of 239 units. Estimated completion: 2027. Currently the construction is actively under way. Unit prices: from $124,900 to $699,900. Gated community with on-site management, swimming pool and modern amenities. Selection guidance and deal support by Balinsky.

Location on the map

Canggu, Indonesia
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Residential complex LAGUNA (Комплекс 7) – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$124,900
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