  4. Residential complex Pandawa Dream

Residential complex Pandawa Dream

Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$110,000
05/05/2025
$110,000
03/12/2024
$88,000
12/11/2024
$78,000
;
9
ID: 22527
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Kutuh

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Additionally

  • Online tour

About the complex

Русский Русский

Invest in a unique project in Bali that combines premium service and harmony with nature!
Installments available!
Guaranteed return of 10% per annum!
Facilities: restaurants, bars, coworking, spa, pool complex, high-speed Internet, fitness center, cozy recreation areas, children's center.
Location:
- within walking distance educational centers, cafes, shopping complexes, medical institutions;
- half an hour drive to Pantai beach;
- International airport 35 km from the complex.
Write or call, we will answer all your questions!

Location on the map

Kutuh, Indonesia

