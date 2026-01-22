Hotel Investicionnyj nomer Mezzanine v X Hotel Bali Dohodnost do 14 godovyh Okupaemost 7 8 let Otelnyj format pod upravleniem Nuanu Creative City Bali

📊 Mezzanine Investment Room in X Hotel, Bali
Yield up to 14% per annum | Payback 7–8 years | Hotel investment format under management Nuanu Creative City, Bali
📈 Investment Metrics
• Price: from 268,000 USD
• Area: 62 m²
• Format: Two-level hotel room (Mezzanine Room)
• Expected yield: 12.5–14% per annum
• Handover: Q1 2027
• Ownership structure: Leasehold 27 years + 20-year extension option
📍 Location and Demand
• Nuanu is the largest creative city development in Bali spanning 44 hectares
• Projected 1M+ annual visitors to the Nuanu cluster
• Limited hotel room supply inside the ecosystem
• Walking distance to all Nuanu infrastructure and attractions
• Continuous flow of events, exhibitions and festivals ensures year-round demand
🏨 Format Advantages
• Two-level layout increases average daily rental rate
• Higher occupancy compared to standard apartments
• Suitable for personal stays up to 180 days per year
• Balanced strategy between rental yield and capital appreciation
• Rare unit type within the complex
🏗 Project Concept
• First dedicated investment hotel inside Nuanu Creative City
• 41 hotel rooms in total
• 420 m² lagoon-style swimming pool
• Rooftop terrace with ocean and sunset views
• Conference hall, restaurant, fitness area, concierge service
💼 Purchase Terms
• Down payment: 30%
• Payment schedule: 30% + 30% + 20% + 20%
• Direct developer payments, no bank financing required
🛡 Legal Security
• Tourist zoning and approved building permit (PBG)
• Official hotel license
• International management company
• Optional guaranteed yield of 10.1% for the first 4 years
🏘 Other Purchase Options in the Complex
• Standard Room 37 m² — from 166,000 USD
• Corner Room with Balcony 47–48 m² — from 215,000 USD
• Mezzanine Room 72 m² — from 270,000 USD
• Ability to select a unit format based on investment strategy and budget
Leave a comment and I will send the financial model and yield calculation.