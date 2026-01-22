  1. Realting.com
  Hotel Investicionnyj nomer Mezzanine v X Hotel Bali Dohodnost do 14 godovyh Okupaemost 7 8 let Otelnyj format pod upravleniem Nuanu Creative City Bali

Hotel Investicionnyj nomer Mezzanine v X Hotel Bali Dohodnost do 14 godovyh Okupaemost 7 8 let Otelnyj format pod upravleniem Nuanu Creative City Bali

Tabanan, Indonesia
from
$268,000
from
$4,322/m²
BTC
3.1878066
ETH
167.0865756
USDT
264 967.4475626
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
17 1
ID: 33283
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Tabanan

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

📊 Mezzanine Investment Room in X Hotel, Bali

 

Yield up to 14% per annum | Payback 7–8 years | Hotel investment format under management Nuanu Creative City, Bali

 

📈 Investment Metrics

• Price: from 268,000 USD

• Area: 62 m²

• Format: Two-level hotel room (Mezzanine Room)

• Expected yield: 12.5–14% per annum

• Handover: Q1 2027

• Ownership structure: Leasehold 27 years + 20-year extension option

 

📍 Location and Demand

• Nuanu is the largest creative city development in Bali spanning 44 hectares

• Projected 1M+ annual visitors to the Nuanu cluster

• Limited hotel room supply inside the ecosystem

• Walking distance to all Nuanu infrastructure and attractions

• Continuous flow of events, exhibitions and festivals ensures year-round demand

 

🏨 Format Advantages

• Two-level layout increases average daily rental rate

• Higher occupancy compared to standard apartments

• Suitable for personal stays up to 180 days per year

• Balanced strategy between rental yield and capital appreciation

• Rare unit type within the complex

 

🏗 Project Concept

• First dedicated investment hotel inside Nuanu Creative City

• 41 hotel rooms in total

• 420 m² lagoon-style swimming pool

• Rooftop terrace with ocean and sunset views

• Conference hall, restaurant, fitness area, concierge service

 

💼 Purchase Terms

• Down payment: 30%

• Payment schedule: 30% + 30% + 20% + 20%

• Direct developer payments, no bank financing required

 

🛡 Legal Security

• Tourist zoning and approved building permit (PBG)

• Official hotel license

• International management company

• Optional guaranteed yield of 10.1% for the first 4 years

 

🏘 Other Purchase Options in the Complex

• Standard Room 37 m² — from 166,000 USD

• Corner Room with Balcony 47–48 m² — from 215,000 USD

• Mezzanine Room 72 m² — from 270,000 USD

• Ability to select a unit format based on investment strategy and budget

Leave a comment and I will send the financial model and yield calculation.

Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Hotel
Area, m² 37.0 – 47.0
Price per m², USD 4,478 – 4,574
Apartment price, USD 165,700 – 215,000

Location on the map

Tabanan, Indonesia
Education
Food & Drink
Leisure

Video Review of hotel Investicionnyj nomer Mezzanine v X Hotel Bali Dohodnost do 14 godovyh Okupaemost 7 8 let Otelnyj format pod upravleniem Nuanu Creative City Bali

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Go
