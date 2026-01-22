Tourist complex Villa in Bali 1 Bedroom • Green Village Nusa Dua • 700 m to the ocean • yield from 12%

Villa in Bali 1 Bedroom • Green Village Nusa Dua • 700 m to the ocean • yield from 12%

📊 Investment Metrics

• Expected yield: from 12% per annum

• Format: 1 Bedroom Villa

• Premium location: Nusa Dua

• Developer installment plan available

• Leasehold: 27 years + extension for 25 years

• Project completion: 2028

📍 Location

• Bali, Nusa Dua area

• Approximately 700 meters to Geger Beach

• 20 minutes to Ngurah Rai International Airport

• Close to some of the best beaches in South Bali

🏡 About the Project — Green Village Nusa Dua

• Premium resort-style residential complex

• Total project area: 2.36 hectares

• Modern architecture and private community atmosphere

• Designed for both investment and comfortable living

• Professional property management company

🌴 Complex Infrastructure

• 4 international restaurants

• Rooftop bar and lounge areas

• SPA center

• Fitness center

• Padel court

• Swimming pools and relaxation zones

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family Infrastructure (rare for Bali projects)

• A large family and kids cluster of about 1,200 m²

• Kids center and play areas

• Safe environment for families with children

• Infrastructure designed for long-term family living

Most Bali developments focus mainly on short-term rental. Green Village is designed not only for investment but also for comfortable family living.

🏡 1 Bedroom Villa Features

• Private villa within a resort-style complex

• Spacious living area and bedroom

• Modern designer interior

• Panoramic windows with natural light

• Private terrace and relaxation area

• Fully furnished

💼 Management & Income

• Professional property management company

• Full rental management service

• Marketing and booking management

• Maintenance and cleaning services

• Passive income model for owners

💳 Purchase Terms

• Reservation available

• Down payment from 25%

• Installment plan during construction

• Flexible staged payments

🛡 Legal Security

• Leasehold agreement: 27 years with extension up to 25 years

• Transparent transaction structure

• All legal documents available for buyers

📌 Other Villa Options in the Complex

• Smart villa with private pool — from $110,000

• 1 Bedroom villa — from $168,000

• 1 Bedroom villa with rooftop — from $188,000

• 2 Bedroom villa — from $225,000

• 3 Bedroom villa — from $420,000

Leave a comment and I will send the financial model, yield calculation and available villas.