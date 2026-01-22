Tourist complex Villa in Bali 1 Bedroom • Green Village Nusa Dua • 700 m to the ocean • yield from 12%

Villa in Bali 1 Bedroom • Green Village Nusa Dua • 700 m to the ocean • yield from 12%
📊 Investment Metrics
• Expected yield: from 12% per annum
• Format: 1 Bedroom Villa
• Premium location: Nusa Dua
• Developer installment plan available
• Leasehold: 27 years + extension for 25 years
• Project completion: 2028
📍 Location
• Bali, Nusa Dua area
• Approximately 700 meters to Geger Beach
• 20 minutes to Ngurah Rai International Airport
• Close to some of the best beaches in South Bali
🏡 About the Project — Green Village Nusa Dua
• Premium resort-style residential complex
• Total project area: 2.36 hectares
• Modern architecture and private community atmosphere
• Designed for both investment and comfortable living
• Professional property management company
🌴 Complex Infrastructure
• 4 international restaurants
• Rooftop bar and lounge areas
• SPA center
• Fitness center
• Padel court
• Swimming pools and relaxation zones
👨👩👧👦 Family Infrastructure (rare for Bali projects)
• A large family and kids cluster of about 1,200 m²
• Kids center and play areas
• Safe environment for families with children
• Infrastructure designed for long-term family living
Most Bali developments focus mainly on short-term rental. Green Village is designed not only for investment but also for comfortable family living.
🏡 1 Bedroom Villa Features
• Private villa within a resort-style complex
• Spacious living area and bedroom
• Modern designer interior
• Panoramic windows with natural light
• Private terrace and relaxation area
• Fully furnished
💼 Management & Income
• Professional property management company
• Full rental management service
• Marketing and booking management
• Maintenance and cleaning services
• Passive income model for owners
💳 Purchase Terms
• Reservation available
• Down payment from 25%
• Installment plan during construction
• Flexible staged payments
🛡 Legal Security
• Leasehold agreement: 27 years with extension up to 25 years
• Transparent transaction structure
• All legal documents available for buyers
📌 Other Villa Options in the Complex
• Smart villa with private pool — from $110,000
• 1 Bedroom villa — from $168,000
• 1 Bedroom villa with rooftop — from $188,000
• 2 Bedroom villa — from $225,000
• 3 Bedroom villa — from $420,000
Leave a comment and I will send the financial model, yield calculation and available villas.