  Tourist complex Villa in Bali 1 Bedroom • Green Village Nusa Dua • 700 m to the ocean • yield from 12%

Tourist complex Villa in Bali 1 Bedroom • Green Village Nusa Dua • 700 m to the ocean • yield from 12%

Benoa, Indonesia
from
$168,000
from
$2,400/m²
ID: 34894
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Benoa
  • Town
    Nusa Dua

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Villa in Bali 1 Bedroom • Green Village Nusa Dua • 700 m to the ocean • yield from 12%

📊 Investment Metrics
• Expected yield: from 12% per annum
• Format: 1 Bedroom Villa
• Premium location: Nusa Dua
• Developer installment plan available
• Leasehold: 27 years + extension for 25 years
• Project completion: 2028

📍 Location
• Bali, Nusa Dua area
• Approximately 700 meters to Geger Beach
• 20 minutes to Ngurah Rai International Airport
• Close to some of the best beaches in South Bali

🏡 About the Project — Green Village Nusa Dua
• Premium resort-style residential complex
• Total project area: 2.36 hectares
• Modern architecture and private community atmosphere
• Designed for both investment and comfortable living
• Professional property management company

🌴 Complex Infrastructure
• 4 international restaurants
• Rooftop bar and lounge areas
• SPA center
• Fitness center
• Padel court
• Swimming pools and relaxation zones

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family Infrastructure (rare for Bali projects)
• A large family and kids cluster of about 1,200 m²
• Kids center and play areas
• Safe environment for families with children
• Infrastructure designed for long-term family living

Most Bali developments focus mainly on short-term rental. Green Village is designed not only for investment but also for comfortable family living.

🏡 1 Bedroom Villa Features
• Private villa within a resort-style complex
• Spacious living area and bedroom
• Modern designer interior
• Panoramic windows with natural light
• Private terrace and relaxation area
• Fully furnished

💼 Management & Income
• Professional property management company
• Full rental management service
• Marketing and booking management
• Maintenance and cleaning services
• Passive income model for owners

💳 Purchase Terms
• Reservation available
• Down payment from 25%
• Installment plan during construction
• Flexible staged payments

🛡 Legal Security
• Leasehold agreement: 27 years with extension up to 25 years
• Transparent transaction structure
• All legal documents available for buyers

📌 Other Villa Options in the Complex
Smart villa with private pool — from $110,000
1 Bedroom villa — from $168,000
1 Bedroom villa with rooftop — from $188,000
2 Bedroom villa — from $225,000
3 Bedroom villa — from $420,000

Leave a comment and I will send the financial model, yield calculation and available villas.

Location on the map

Benoa, Indonesia
Leisure

Video Review of tourist complex Villa in Bali 1 Bedroom • Green Village Nusa Dua • 700 m to the ocean • yield from 12%

Back
