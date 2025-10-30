Villa Smart pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.

A gated community in Bali's most prestigious location, Nusa Dua.

Elegant one- and two-bedroom villas with private pools are nestled in a tranquil setting just 700 meters from the ocean and Geger Beach.

The complex is being built on 2.36 hectares and offers 270° panoramic ocean views. Even with new development, the elevated location will ensure a completely unobstructed view.

The Smart Villa is a trend that's currently sweeping the Bali market and is starting to appear in other top locations. It's a brilliant solution: you get the privacy of a villa at the price of an apartment.

The Smart Villa is a self-contained one-bedroom unit with a private area, a private terrace, and a plunge pool.

Payment plan:

Down payment: 30%

No-interest installments until completion of construction

Completion date: Q2 2028.

Legal details:

Land color - pink

Leasehold - 27 years + priority renewal

Villa types:

Smart villas with pool - 34 m² + 14 m² courtyard

1BR villas - 70 m²

1BR villas + rooftop - 75 m²

2BR villas - 100 m²

3BR villas + rooftop - 140 m²

Complex amenities: