  Villa Smart pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.

Benoa, Indonesia
$105,000
ID: 32949
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 015320
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 28/11/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Benoa
  • Town
    Nusa Dua

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

A gated community in Bali's most prestigious location, Nusa Dua.

Elegant one- and two-bedroom villas with private pools are nestled in a tranquil setting just 700 meters from the ocean and Geger Beach.

The complex is being built on 2.36 hectares and offers 270° panoramic ocean views. Even with new development, the elevated location will ensure a completely unobstructed view.

The Smart Villa is a trend that's currently sweeping the Bali market and is starting to appear in other top locations. It's a brilliant solution: you get the privacy of a villa at the price of an apartment.

The Smart Villa is a self-contained one-bedroom unit with a private area, a private terrace, and a plunge pool.

Payment plan:

  • Down payment: 30%
  • No-interest installments until completion of construction

Completion date: Q2 2028.

Legal details:

  • Land color - pink
  • Leasehold - 27 years + priority renewal

Villa types:

  • Smart villas with pool - 34 m² + 14 m² courtyard
  • 1BR villas - 70 m²
  • 1BR villas + rooftop - 75 m²
  • 2BR villas - 100 m²
  • 3BR villas + rooftop - 140 m²

Complex amenities:

  • 4 restaurants with rooftops and ocean views
  • 2 bars
  • Padel courts
  • SPA and fitness center (1,500 m²)
  • BBQ area
  • Coworking space for 100 people
  • Shops
  • Children's educational club for children aged 2 to 14 (1,200 m²)

Location on the map

Benoa, Indonesia

You are viewing
