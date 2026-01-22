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  4. Residential complex Sunny Apart I – residential development in Berawa, Bali

Residential complex Sunny Apart I – residential development in Berawa, Bali

Tibubeneng, Indonesia
from
$155,000
;
3
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ID: 35350
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • Village
    Tibubeneng

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased

About the complex

Located in Berawa, Bali, Sunny Apart I is a contemporary residential development designed for surfers, digital nomads and steady short-term rental income. The project offers apartments. Total of 42 units. Estimated completion: 2023. Currently the project is completed and ready for move-in. Construction permit Заявка SLF has been issued. Unit prices: from $155,000 to $180,000. Gated community with on-site management, swimming pool and modern amenities. Selection guidance and deal support by Balinsky.

Location on the map

Tibubeneng, Indonesia
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Residential complex Sunny Apart I – residential development in Berawa, Bali
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
from
$155,000
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Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
41.0 – 68.0
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Agency
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