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Residential complex LUMA UBUD – residential development in Ubud, Bali

Ubud, Indonesia
from
$155,000
;
8
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ID: 35386
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Gianyar
  • City
    Ubud District
  • Town
    Ubud
  • Address
    Jalan Raya Pengosekan, 108 7Cups

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

Located in Ubud, Bali, LUMA UBUD is a contemporary residential development designed for those who value nature, quiet and the slow pace of jungle living. The project offers apartments. Total of 33 units. Estimated completion: 2027. Currently the construction is actively under way. Unit prices: from $155,000 to $245,000. Gated community with on-site management, swimming pool and modern amenities. Selection guidance and deal support by Balinsky.

Location on the map

Ubud, Indonesia
Healthcare
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Residential complex LUMA UBUD – residential development in Ubud, Bali
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$155,000
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