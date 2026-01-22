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Residential complex SALT of Virgin Beach – residential development in Karanggasem, Bali

Bugbug, Indonesia
from
$243,100
;
3
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ID: 35399
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Karangasem
  • City
    Karangasem Regency
  • Village
    Bugbug

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

Located in Karanggasem, Bali, SALT of Virgin Beach is a contemporary residential development designed for living and investment on Bali. The project offers apartments. Total of 84 units. Estimated completion: 2027. Currently the construction is actively under way. Unit prices: from $243,100 to $527,300. Gated community with on-site management, swimming pool and modern amenities. Selection guidance and deal support by Balinsky.

Location on the map

Bugbug, Indonesia
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Residential complex SALT of Virgin Beach – residential development in Karanggasem, Bali
Bugbug, Indonesia
from
$243,100
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Cost, USD
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
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