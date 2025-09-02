Residential complex Pre-sale! Apartments in the Sunny Ubud Family Resort 4* complex.

  1. Realting.com
Ubud, Indonesia
$155,000
14
ID: 28104
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Gianyar
  • City
    Ubud District
  • Town
    Ubud

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Sales officially launch on October 15th, but the best deals are available now.
Reserve your spot and become part of a project that sets a new standard for family vacations in Bali!

Sunny Ubud Family Resort is the first 4-star Kids-First Family Resort in the heart of Bali, where every area and service is designed for parents and children.

Central Ubud, Bali's cultural capital, is within walking distance: the Monkey Forest, Saraswati Temple, Ubud Palace, Campuhan Ridge Walk, rice terraces, art market, museums, cozy cafes, and retreat spaces are all right next door.

Only 33 units are available: Family Studios, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, ranging from 44 sq m to 88 sq m.

The apartments' design combines spacious bedrooms, panoramic windows with a terrace and tropical views, and separate sitting areas, making them convenient and comfortable for families.

ROI up to 13% per annum with an occupancy rate of only 25 days per month!

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pool
  • Terraces for sunbathing and relaxation
  • Lounge area
  • Private park
  • Open-air cinema
  • Master classes
  • Cultural mini-museum

Down payment 25%
Interest-free payment plan for 18 months.

Completion date: Q3 2027.

Ubud, Indonesia

