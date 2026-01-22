  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Kuta Selatan
  Hotel Investicia v otel Amani Melasti na Bali Dohodnost 10 14 godovyh Okupaemost 7 9 let Upravlenie Wyndham Hotels Resorts

Hotel Investicia v otel Amani Melasti na Bali Dohodnost 10 14 godovyh Okupaemost 7 9 let Upravlenie Wyndham Hotels Resorts

Ungasan, Indonesia
Price on request
Payment with cryptocurrency
;
14 1
ID: 33224
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/01/2026

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Ungasan

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

About the complex

📊 Investment in Amani Melasti Hotel in Bali

Yield 10–14% per annum | Payback period 7–9 years | Management by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Melasti Beach, Uluwatu

📈 Investment metrics

Expected yield: 10–14% per annum
Projected payback period: 7–9 years
Format: investment hotel unit
Hotel operator: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Project completion: Q2 2027
Ownership structure: Leasehold 30 + 30 years

📍 Location and demand

Melasti Beach is one of the most supply-constrained tourist locations in southern Bali.
Uluwatu is a premium area with consistent real estate value growth.
There are no comparable upscale-class hotels within a 1.5 km radius.
Ocean-view units achieve a higher average daily rate and stronger rental demand.

🏨 Investment model

Branded hotel unit with professional management.
Centralized rental program with stable occupancy.
Income generated without owner involvement.
Branded operation reduces seasonal and operational risks compared to non-branded projects.

🏗 Project overview

Amani Melasti is an upscale boutique hotel concept.

Infrastructure includes:

  • rooftop infinity pool with panoramic views

  • restaurant

  • spa area

  • coworking space

  • 24/7 concierge service

💼 Purchase terms

Down payment: 25–30%
Installment plan: quarterly, over 6 quarters

🛡 Legal security

Project has passed Due Diligence.
Land and development documents are available upon request.
Transaction is fully supported by an international real estate broker.

🤝 Investor support

International real estate broker specializing in Bali investment projects.
Full-cycle transaction support from unit selection to rental launch.

Leave a comment and I will send the financial model and yield calculation.

Location on the map

Ungasan, Indonesia
Food & Drink

Video Review of hotel Investicia v otel Amani Melasti na Bali Dohodnost 10 14 godovyh Okupaemost 7 9 let Upravlenie Wyndham Hotels Resorts

You are viewing
Hotel Investicia v otel Amani Melasti na Bali Dohodnost 10 14 godovyh Okupaemost 7 9 let Upravlenie Wyndham Hotels Resorts
Ungasan, Indonesia
Price on request
