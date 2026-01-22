Hotel Investicia v otel Amani Melasti na Bali Dohodnost 10 14 godovyh Okupaemost 7 9 let Upravlenie Wyndham Hotels Resorts

📊 Investment in Amani Melasti Hotel in Bali

Yield 10–14% per annum | Payback period 7–9 years | Management by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Melasti Beach, Uluwatu

📈 Investment metrics

Expected yield: 10–14% per annum

Projected payback period: 7–9 years

Format: investment hotel unit

Hotel operator: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Project completion: Q2 2027

Ownership structure: Leasehold 30 + 30 years

📍 Location and demand

Melasti Beach is one of the most supply-constrained tourist locations in southern Bali.

Uluwatu is a premium area with consistent real estate value growth.

There are no comparable upscale-class hotels within a 1.5 km radius.

Ocean-view units achieve a higher average daily rate and stronger rental demand.

🏨 Investment model

Branded hotel unit with professional management.

Centralized rental program with stable occupancy.

Income generated without owner involvement.

Branded operation reduces seasonal and operational risks compared to non-branded projects.

🏗 Project overview

Amani Melasti is an upscale boutique hotel concept.

Infrastructure includes:

rooftop infinity pool with panoramic views

restaurant

spa area

coworking space

24/7 concierge service

💼 Purchase terms

Down payment: 25–30%

Installment plan: quarterly, over 6 quarters

🛡 Legal security

Project has passed Due Diligence.

Land and development documents are available upon request.

Transaction is fully supported by an international real estate broker.

🤝 Investor support

International real estate broker specializing in Bali investment projects.

Full-cycle transaction support from unit selection to rental launch.

Leave a comment and I will send the financial model and yield calculation.