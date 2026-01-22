Hotel Investicia v otel Amani Melasti na Bali Dohodnost 10 14 godovyh Okupaemost 7 9 let Upravlenie Wyndham Hotels Resorts

📊 Investment in Amani Melasti Hotel in Bali
Yield 10–14% per annum | Payback period 7–9 years | Management by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Melasti Beach, Uluwatu
📈 Investment metrics
Expected yield: 10–14% per annum
Projected payback period: 7–9 years
Format: investment hotel unit
Hotel operator: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Project completion: Q2 2027
Ownership structure: Leasehold 30 + 30 years
📍 Location and demand
Melasti Beach is one of the most supply-constrained tourist locations in southern Bali.
Uluwatu is a premium area with consistent real estate value growth.
There are no comparable upscale-class hotels within a 1.5 km radius.
Ocean-view units achieve a higher average daily rate and stronger rental demand.
🏨 Investment model
Branded hotel unit with professional management.
Centralized rental program with stable occupancy.
Income generated without owner involvement.
Branded operation reduces seasonal and operational risks compared to non-branded projects.
🏗 Project overview
Amani Melasti is an upscale boutique hotel concept.
Infrastructure includes:
rooftop infinity pool with panoramic views
restaurant
spa area
coworking space
24/7 concierge service
💼 Purchase terms
Down payment: 25–30%
Installment plan: quarterly, over 6 quarters
🛡 Legal security
Project has passed Due Diligence.
Land and development documents are available upon request.
Transaction is fully supported by an international real estate broker.
🤝 Investor support
International real estate broker specializing in Bali investment projects.
Full-cycle transaction support from unit selection to rental launch.
Leave a comment and I will send the financial model and yield calculation.