  2. Indonesia
  3. Tibubeneng
  Residential complex SWOI BERAWA

Residential complex SWOI BERAWA

Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Price on request
;
7
ID: 28031
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • Village
    Tibubeneng

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour

About the complex

SWOI Berawa is a modern residential complex located in the heart of Berawa – one of Bali’s most prestigious and vibrant neighborhoods. Here, the island’s social life is right at your doorstep: top restaurants, bars, three of the best beach clubs (Finns, Atlas, La Brisa), and just 300 meters from the beach

Project Features:

  • Stylish townhouses for families and long-term living

  • Modern apartments with strong rental potential

  • Spacious villas for those seeking privacy

  • Rooftop with swimming pool and lounge area

Key Advantages:

  • Highest occupancy rate and daily rental yield in the area

  • Prime location in the center of Berawa’s social and business scene

  • Developed infrastructure: international schools, cafés, gyms nearby

  • Ideal for expats, digital nomads, and investors

  • Perfect for both short-term rentals and long-term residence

SWOI Berawa is designed for a vibrant social and active community, combining style, comfort, and strong investment potential.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 42.0
Price per m², USD 3,929
Apartment price, USD 165,000
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Townhouse
Area, m² 115.0
Price per m², USD 2,870
Apartment price, USD 330,000

Location on the map

Tibubeneng, Indonesia

