Residential complex SWOI BERAWA

SWOI Berawa is a modern residential complex located in the heart of Berawa – one of Bali’s most prestigious and vibrant neighborhoods. Here, the island’s social life is right at your doorstep: top restaurants, bars, three of the best beach clubs (Finns, Atlas, La Brisa), and just 300 meters from the beach

Project Features:

Stylish townhouses for families and long-term living

Modern apartments with strong rental potential

Spacious villas for those seeking privacy

Rooftop with swimming pool and lounge area

Key Advantages:

Highest occupancy rate and daily rental yield in the area

Prime location in the center of Berawa’s social and business scene

Developed infrastructure: international schools, cafés, gyms nearby

Ideal for expats, digital nomads, and investors

Perfect for both short-term rentals and long-term residence

SWOI Berawa is designed for a vibrant social and active community, combining style, comfort, and strong investment potential.