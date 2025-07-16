Residential complex SWOI BERAWA

SWOI Berawa is a modern residential complex located in the heart of Berawa – one of Bali’s most prestigious and vibrant neighborhoods. Here, the island’s social life is right at your doorstep: top restaurants, bars, three of the best beach clubs (Finns, Atlas, La Brisa), and just 300 meters from the beach
Project Features:
Stylish townhouses for families and long-term living
Modern apartments with strong rental potential
Spacious villas for those seeking privacy
Rooftop with swimming pool and lounge area
Key Advantages:
Highest occupancy rate and daily rental yield in the area
Prime location in the center of Berawa’s social and business scene
Developed infrastructure: international schools, cafés, gyms nearby
Ideal for expats, digital nomads, and investors
Perfect for both short-term rentals and long-term residence
SWOI Berawa is designed for a vibrant social and active community, combining style, comfort, and strong investment potential.