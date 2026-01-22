  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Beraban
  4. Villa N618 Six One Eight villa na Bali Dohodnost do 18 Vsego 4 rezidencii

Villa N618 Six One Eight villa na Bali Dohodnost do 18 Vsego 4 rezidencii

Beraban, Indonesia
from
$750,000
BTC
8.9211007
ETH
467.5930287
USDT
741 513.3793731
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
25 1
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 33303
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Tabanan
  • Village
    Beraban

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

N618 / Six One Eight — Luxury Villa in Bali • Yield up to 18% • Only 4 Residences

 

📈 Investment Metrics

• Expected rental yield: 13–14% per annum

• Total projected return: up to 18% per annum

• Estimated price growth by completion: ~15%

• Potential capital growth in 3 years: up to 30%

• Potential capital growth in 5 years: up to 45–50%

 

 🏡 Villa Features

• Format: Private premium-class villa

• Private swimming pool 42 m²

• Panoramic glass façades

• Rooftop and ocean-view terrace

• Japandi architectural style (Japanese minimalism + Scandinavian design)

• Limited collection — only 4 villas in the entire project

 

📍 Location

• 300 meters to a black-sand beach

• 10 minutes to Canggu

• Close to Nuanu Creative City — Bali’s largest creative ecosystem

• Unique combination of ocean, nature and developed infrastructure

 

🏨 Management & Income

• International management company OXO

• Professional marketing and occupancy management

• Financial reporting to the owner

• Fully passive income model without owner involvement

 

💼 Purchase Terms

• Installment plan during construction

• Flexible payment schedule

• Full payment option with discount

 

🛡 Legal Security

• Tourist zoning designation

• Land and construction documents available upon request

• Transparent transaction structure

• Escrow account option for secure payments

 

Leave a comment and I will send the financial model and yield calculation.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 230.0
Price per m², USD 3,478
Apartment price, USD 800,000

Location on the map

Beraban, Indonesia
Education
Food & Drink
Leisure

Video Review of villa N618 Six One Eight villa na Bali Dohodnost do 18 Vsego 4 rezidencii

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Townhouse Kompleks OASIS 3 300m do okeana
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
from
$320,000
Villa
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$265,709
Villa Village
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$175,000
Villa Villa project showcasing 1 bedroom glamp villa
tanjung skuie, Indonesia
from
$69,990
Villa s vidom na risovye terassy
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$150,000
You are viewing
Villa N618 Six One Eight villa na Bali Dohodnost do 18 Vsego 4 rezidencii
Beraban, Indonesia
from
$750,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Villa Investment 2BD Villa in Black Sands Oasis, Bali Yield 13% per annum | Payback 7.7 years | Family format + capital growth
Villa Investment 2BD Villa in Black Sands Oasis, Bali Yield 13% per annum | Payback 7.7 years | Family format + capital growth
Villa Investment 2BD Villa in Black Sands Oasis, Bali Yield 13% per annum | Payback 7.7 years | Family format + capital growth
Villa Investment 2BD Villa in Black Sands Oasis, Bali Yield 13% per annum | Payback 7.7 years | Family format + capital growth
Villa Investment 2BD Villa in Black Sands Oasis, Bali Yield 13% per annum | Payback 7.7 years | Family format + capital growth
Show all Villa Investment 2BD Villa in Black Sands Oasis, Bali Yield 13% per annum | Payback 7.7 years | Family format + capital growth
Villa Investment 2BD Villa in Black Sands Oasis, Bali Yield 13% per annum | Payback 7.7 years | Family format + capital growth
Beraban, Indonesia
from
$249,700
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 2
📊 Investment 2BD Villa in Black Sands Oasis, Bali Yield 13% per annum | Payback 7.7 years | Family format + capital growth Nuanu, Bali   📈 Investment Metrics • Price: 249,700 USD • Area: 104.6 m² • Format: 2-Bedroom Private Villa • Estimated rental income: around 32,000 …
Agency
ESTABRO
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTABRO
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa s vidom na okean
Villa s vidom na okean
Villa s vidom na okean
Villa s vidom na okean
Villa s vidom na okean
Villa s vidom na okean
Villa s vidom na okean
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$490,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Villa BALIWOOD
Villa BALIWOOD
Villa BALIWOOD
Villa BALIWOOD
Villa BALIWOOD
Show all Villa BALIWOOD
Villa BALIWOOD
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$700,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Area 235–310 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Spacious villa with turnkey finishing. Investment attractiveness in Bali: ROI 11-20% (310 sq. m). ROI 8-14%. (260 sq.) ROI 13-24% (332 sq.) Villa with modern interior design. Each bedroom has its own bathroom. On-site amenities: - Lounge area with swimming pool; - Garden; - Manag…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Indonesia
Ready-Made Hotel Business on Bali: Why Investors Are Betting on Already Operating Objects
22.01.2026
Ready-Made Hotel Business on Bali: Why Investors Are Betting on Already Operating Objects
Why Ubud Is the New Gem of Bali
30.12.2025
Why Ubud Is the New Gem of Bali
How $1.3 Trillion in Demand Is Turning Wellness Resorts into Bali’s Most Attractive Real Estate Investment
24.12.2025
How $1.3 Trillion in Demand Is Turning Wellness Resorts into Bali’s Most Attractive Real Estate Investment
7 Mistakes to Avoid when Investing in Bali Real Estate
16.12.2025
7 Mistakes to Avoid when Investing in Bali Real Estate
Seasons on the Tropical Island of Bali: When to Go for the Perfect Vacation
08.12.2025
Seasons on the Tropical Island of Bali: When to Go for the Perfect Vacation
Black Friday in Bali: Villas From a Famous Developer with a 30% Discount
30.10.2025
Black Friday in Bali: Villas From a Famous Developer with a 30% Discount
Healthcare in Bali: Prices, Insurance, and Clinics for Tourists and Expats
02.09.2025
Healthcare in Bali: Prices, Insurance, and Clinics for Tourists and Expats
Real Estate in Bali 2025: 5 Properties From a Budget Penthouse to an Entire Retreat Complex
16.07.2025
Real Estate in Bali 2025: 5 Properties From a Budget Penthouse to an Entire Retreat Complex
Show all publications