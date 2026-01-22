Villa N618 Six One Eight villa na Bali Dohodnost do 18 Vsego 4 rezidencii

N618 / Six One Eight — Luxury Villa in Bali • Yield up to 18% • Only 4 Residences
📈 Investment Metrics
• Expected rental yield: 13–14% per annum
• Total projected return: up to 18% per annum
• Estimated price growth by completion: ~15%
• Potential capital growth in 3 years: up to 30%
• Potential capital growth in 5 years: up to 45–50%
🏡 Villa Features
• Format: Private premium-class villa
• Private swimming pool 42 m²
• Panoramic glass façades
• Rooftop and ocean-view terrace
• Japandi architectural style (Japanese minimalism + Scandinavian design)
• Limited collection — only 4 villas in the entire project
📍 Location
• 300 meters to a black-sand beach
• 10 minutes to Canggu
• Close to Nuanu Creative City — Bali’s largest creative ecosystem
• Unique combination of ocean, nature and developed infrastructure
🏨 Management & Income
• International management company OXO
• Professional marketing and occupancy management
• Financial reporting to the owner
• Fully passive income model without owner involvement
💼 Purchase Terms
• Installment plan during construction
• Flexible payment schedule
• Full payment option with discount
🛡 Legal Security
• Tourist zoning designation
• Land and construction documents available upon request
• Transparent transaction structure
• Escrow account option for secure payments
Leave a comment and I will send the financial model and yield calculation.