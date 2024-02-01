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Residential complex EDEM II Santorini Residences

Benoa, Indonesia
from
$99,500
;
4
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ID: 35107
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 3
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 08/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Benoa

About the complex

EDEM II Santorini Residences is a cascading investment complex in Nusa Dua offering villas and condo apartments from 24 to 180 sq.m with 1–3 bedrooms. The hillside layout provides panoramic ocean views from every unit while maintaining complete privacy. Private pools, rooftop terraces, 5-star management. 5 minutes to the beach. Yield 14–50%.

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 33.0 – 40.0
Price per m², USD 3,015 – 3,213
Apartment price, USD 99,500 – 128,500
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 114.0 – 263.0
Price per m², USD 1,658 – 2,264
Apartment price, USD 189,000 – 449,000

Location on the map

Benoa, Indonesia
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Leisure

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Developer news

01.02.2024
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Residential complex EDEM II Santorini Residences
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$99,500
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