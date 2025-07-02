Residential complex

The project is located on the most “Instagrammable” oceanfront on 27 hectares and consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments. The complex features a comprehensive infrastructure of 20,000 m², designed to support residents' comfortable recreation and daily life. On the territory, there is a kindergarten for 300 children, as well as an English-speaking elementary school, where education is based on the Walford-Steiner system, with priority given to property owners and tenants.

On the territory of the complex, there is an epic lagoon pool with ocean water, 40*50 meters. And 500 meters away is the best beach in Bali - Melasti, with clean golden sand and comfortable beach clubs. The location of the complex is the most prestigious on the island, and that is why the neighborhood is home to 5-star hotels such as Hilton, Kempinski, and Ritz-Carlton.



Layouts (turnkey):

Studio Apartment / Area from 33 m² / Price from $132,000

Studio Apartment (duplex) / Area from 45 m² / Price from $161,300

Studio Apartment (pool & garden) / Area from 45 m² / Price from $181,500

1-bedroom Apartment / Area from 50 m² / Price from $175,000

1-bedroom Apartment (pool) / Area from 62 m² / Price from $270,800

1-bedroom Townhouse (duplex & pool) / Area from 70 m² / Price from $245,000

2-bedroom Townhouse (duplex & pool) / Area from 77 m² / Price from $327,600

3-bedroom Townhouse (duplex & pool) / Area from 90 m² / Price from $393,200

1-bedroom Villa (pool) / Area from 55 m² / Price from $237,200

1-bedroom Villa (pool) / Area from 65 m² / Price from $273,000

1-bedroom Villa (pool) / Area from 75 m² / Price from $327,600

2-bedroom Villa (pool) / Area from 120 m² / Price from $497,300



The project is built according to the city-park principle, including its own social, cultural, and recreational facilities combined with extensive landscaping. The architecture of the project has a zonal character and ranges from modern classicism to oriental style with Japanese gardens.

Infrastructure:

Parks

Bakeries

Restaurants

Lagoon Pool

Supermarket

Coffee houses

Spa & Yoga Centers

Kindergarten & School

Class A office premises

Fashion Boutique Gallery

The project is changing the perception of business in Bali and creating the first innovation cluster that will become a center of gravity for the most progressive sectors of the economy, innovative technologies, creativity, and art. The best businesses from around the world will receive a grant that will allow them to rent an office for free for 1 year, as long as the employees live in the project.



The project provides for a management company, which takes care of all issues related to the rental of real estate. Investors' income is fully passive and is about 12% ROI per year for long-term rentals and about 20% ROI per year for daily rentals. At the same time, the management company takes care of accounting, optimization, and tax payments, and investors receive a net profit every 3 months.