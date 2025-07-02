  1. Realting.com
Residential complex

Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$132,000
16 1
ID: 27480
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 24/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Ungasan

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

The project is located on the most “Instagrammable” oceanfront on 27 hectares and consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments. The complex features a comprehensive infrastructure of 20,000 m², designed to support residents' comfortable recreation and daily life. On the territory, there is a kindergarten for 300 children, as well as an English-speaking elementary school, where education is based on the Walford-Steiner system, with priority given to property owners and tenants.

 

On the territory of the complex, there is an epic lagoon pool with ocean water, 40*50 meters. And 500 meters away is the best beach in Bali - Melasti, with clean golden sand and comfortable beach clubs. The location of the complex is the most prestigious on the island, and that is why the neighborhood is home to 5-star hotels such as Hilton, Kempinski, and Ritz-Carlton.
 

Layouts (turnkey):

  • Studio Apartment / Area from 33 m² / Price from $132,000
  • Studio Apartment (duplex) / Area from 45 m² / Price from $161,300
  • Studio Apartment (pool & garden) / Area from 45 m² / Price from $181,500
  • 1-bedroom Apartment / Area from 50 m² / Price from $175,000
  • 1-bedroom Apartment (pool) / Area from 62 m² / Price from $270,800

 

  • 1-bedroom Townhouse (duplex & pool) / Area from 70 m² / Price from $245,000
  • 2-bedroom Townhouse (duplex & pool) / Area from 77 m² / Price from $327,600
  • 3-bedroom Townhouse (duplex & pool) / Area from 90 m² / Price from $393,200

 

  • 1-bedroom Villa (pool) / Area from 55 m² / Price from $237,200
  • 1-bedroom Villa (pool) / Area from 65 m² / Price from $273,000
  • 1-bedroom Villa (pool) / Area from 75 m² / Price from $327,600
  • 2-bedroom Villa (pool) / Area from 120 m² / Price from $497,300
     

The project is built according to the city-park principle, including its own social, cultural, and recreational facilities combined with extensive landscaping. The architecture of the project has a zonal character and ranges from modern classicism to oriental style with Japanese gardens.

 

Infrastructure:

  • Parks
  • Bakeries
  • Restaurants
  • Lagoon Pool
  • Supermarket
  • Coffee houses
  • Spa & Yoga Centers
  • Kindergarten & School
  • Class A office premises
  • Fashion Boutique Gallery

 

The project is changing the perception of business in Bali and creating the first innovation cluster that will become a center of gravity for the most progressive sectors of the economy, innovative technologies, creativity, and art. The best businesses from around the world will receive a grant that will allow them to rent an office for free for 1 year, as long as the employees live in the project.
 

The project provides for a management company, which takes care of all issues related to the rental of real estate. Investors' income is fully passive and is about 12% ROI per year for long-term rentals and about 20% ROI per year for daily rentals. At the same time, the management company takes care of accounting, optimization, and tax payments, and investors receive a net profit every 3 months.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 55.0
Price per m², USD 4,967
Apartment price, USD 273,200
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 33.0
Price per m², USD 4,000
Apartment price, USD 132,000

Location on the map

Ungasan, Indonesia

Video Review of residential complex

Developer news

02.07.2025
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
All news
