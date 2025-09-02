  1. Realting.com
Apart hotel Magnum Resort Sanur

Sanur, Indonesia
from
$410,000
24/09/2025
$410,000
29/02/2024
$380,000
BTC
4.8768684
ETH
255.6175224
USDT
405 360.6473906
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
14 1
ID: 16042
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 24/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • City
    Denpasar
  • Town
    Sanur

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

About the complex

**MAGNUM RESORT SANUR** is an ultra-luxury complex located on the prime beachfront of the Indian Ocean in the prestigious Sanur area. Sanur is known as Bali's most developed resort with a scenic 5.5 km promenade, pristine white-sand beaches, and a calm lagoon protected by reefs. Key amenities are within walking distance: a yacht jetty (180 m), Udayana Golf Club (2.3 km), an international school (1.5 km), and the Icon Bali shopping mall (20 m).

**About the Project:**
A winner of prestigious Property Awards (including nominations for Best New Hotel Construction & Design Asia Pacific and Architecture Multiple Residence Indonesia), MAGNUM RESORT SANUR combines elite real estate with five-star service. The complex spans 12,000 sq. m and comprises 156 apartments designed by the renowned architect Antonio Pietro. The interior and exterior design features premium materials: Italian marble, Crystaline porcelain stoneware, and luxury Moen fixtures.

**Amenities:**
*   **Private Beach Lounge** – the only complex in Bali with a private beach lounge (60 m of shoreline).
*   **Luxury Leisure Zones** – a rooftop bar, Moon, with panoramic views of the ocean and Mount Agung, a fusion cuisine restaurant, a spa center, a fitness gym, a coworking space, and a kids' zone.
*   **Technology** – a Smart Home system for controlling lighting, climate, and security.
*   **Additional Services** – a yacht for residents, concierge service, and 24/7 security.

**Layouts and Prices:**
*   **One-Bedroom Apartments** (101 sq. m): living room with kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, terrace with a Jacuzzi.
*   **Two-Bedroom Apartments** (202 sq. m): 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, balcony with a Jacuzzi, ocean view.

**Investment Potential:**
*   **High Demand:** 95% of property inquiries in Sanur are for prime beachfront locations.
*   **Profitability:**
    *   **Capital Appreciation Potential:** up to 50% during the construction period (completion in 2027).
    *   **Annual Yield:** from 12%.
*   **Management Company** – the international leader Colliers, ensuring high service standards and stable returns.

**The Team:**
The project is developed by Magnum Estate – a leading developer of premium real estate in Bali with a reputation as a reliable developer.

**Unique Advantages:**
1.  **Direct Ocean Access** – the last available prime beachfront plot in Sanur.
2.  **Special Investment Zone** – the Indonesian government is developing the area's infrastructure (new port, clinic, shopping mall).

MAGNUM RESORT SANUR is an exclusive opportunity to own property in Bali's most prestigious area with high profitability potential and a luxurious lifestyle. The ideal choice for investors who value premium quality and unique locations.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 101.0
Price per m², USD 4,059
Apartment price, USD 410,000
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 202.0
Price per m², USD 3,861
Apartment price, USD 780,000
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 337.0
Price per m², USD 10,386
Apartment price, USD 3,50M

Location on the map

Sanur, Indonesia

Video Review of apart-hotel Magnum Resort Sanur

