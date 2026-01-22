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Residential complex Escapist – residential development in Ubud, Bali

Peliatan, Indonesia
from
$83,900
;
5
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ID: 35379
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Gianyar
  • City
    Ubud District
  • Village
    Peliatan

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

Located in Ubud, Bali, Escapist is a contemporary residential development designed for those who value nature, quiet and the slow pace of jungle living. The project offers apartments. Total of 38 units. Estimated completion: 2026. Currently the construction is actively under way. Unit prices: from $83,900 to $137,700. Gated community with on-site management, swimming pool and modern amenities. Selection guidance and deal support by Balinsky.

Location on the map

Peliatan, Indonesia
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Residential complex Escapist – residential development in Ubud, Bali
Peliatan, Indonesia
from
$83,900
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