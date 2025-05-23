Villa Green Village

Green Village is a resort complex in the second line from the ocean with a truly unique advantage: panoramic views of the horizon and the rising sun. This is a rare spot on the map of Bali, where every day begins as a picture.

The complex is located within walking distance from a secluded sandy beach without waves, where you can swim comfortably and safely. This is the heart of the Nusa Dua tourist center, an area where more than 90% of all five-star hotels on the island are located.

This makes the project the only one of its kind on the Bukit Peninsula.