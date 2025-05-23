  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Kuta Selatan
  4. Villa Green Village

Villa Green Village

Benoa, Indonesia
from
$148,000
;
11
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 26193
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Benoa
  • Town
    Nusa Dua

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Green Village is a resort complex in the second line from the ocean with a truly unique advantage: panoramic views of the horizon and the rising sun. This is a rare spot on the map of Bali, where every day begins as a picture.

The complex is located within walking distance from a secluded sandy beach without waves, where you can swim comfortably and safely. This is the heart of the Nusa Dua tourist center, an area where more than 90% of all five-star hotels on the island are located.

This makes the project the only one of its kind on the Bukit Peninsula.

  • Location - the heart of Nusa Dua
  • Daily and monthly rental units
  • Large beach infrastructure of the area
  • Direct access to the beach
  • Affordable brand from a reliable developer - ranked in the top 3 in Bali
  • Own infrastructure: restaurants, children's hub, Green Label.
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 50.0 – 100.0
Price per m², USD 1,800 – 2,960
Apartment price, USD 148,000 – 180,000

Location on the map

Benoa, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

23.05.2025
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
All news
Similar complexes
Villa Hey Yolo
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$147,000
Townhouse TOWNHOUSE CANGGU
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$280,000
Villa VILLA SICILIA
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$441,000
Villa VILLA MILLA
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$265,000
Villa Villa na Bali v Bukite s basseynom i terrasoy
Lingk Bukit Ngandang, Indonesia
from
$150,000
You are viewing
Villa Green Village
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$148,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Villa Villa v Ubude s vidom na risovye terassy
Villa Villa v Ubude s vidom na risovye terassy
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$299,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Villa GREEN DREAM UMALAS
Villa GREEN DREAM UMALAS
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$290,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Project for personal accommodation or for profitable investments. Land lease for 23 years. The property has excellent prospects for value growth and will be able to generate rental income in the high tourist season. The space is created with beautiful interior design and modern furniture. Th…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa Kompleks AQUAMARINE Changu
Villa Kompleks AQUAMARINE Changu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$595,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Area 263–358 m²
4 real estate objects 4
The Aquamarine 1 villa complex consists of 17 spacious 3-4 bedroom villas and is located in the heart of tourist life, the ultra-popular area of ​​Canggu, Bali. The villas are located in a closed area, under 24-hour security. The distance to the ocean is only 2 minutes by transport or 7 min…
Developer
BREIG Property
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Indonesia
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
23.05.2025
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
10.03.2025
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
24.12.2024
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
01.03.2024
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
01.02.2024
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
26.12.2023
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
05.10.2023
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
19.09.2023
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
Show all publications