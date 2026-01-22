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  4. Residential complex Allex Villas ( Комплекс 3) – residential development in Pererenan, Bali

Residential complex Allex Villas ( Комплекс 3) – residential development in Pererenan, Bali

Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$300,000
28/04/2026
$300,000
28/04/2026
$190,000
28/04/2026
$300,000
28/04/2026
$190,000
27/04/2026
$300,000
27/04/2026
$190,000
27/04/2026
$300,000
27/04/2026
$190,000
27/04/2026
$300,000
;
3
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ID: 35361
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • Village
    Pererenan

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased

About the complex

Located in Pererenan, Bali, Allex Villas ( Комплекс 3) is a contemporary residential development designed for surfers, digital nomads and steady short-term rental income. The project offers townhouses. Currently the project is completed and ready for move-in. Unit prices: from $300,000. Gated community with on-site management, swimming pool and modern amenities. Selection guidance and deal support by Balinsky.

Location on the map

Pererenan, Indonesia
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

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Residential complex Allex Villas ( Комплекс 3) – residential development in Pererenan, Bali
Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$300,000
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Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
64.0 – 120.0
185,000 – 262,500
Agency
ESTABRO
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ESTABRO
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