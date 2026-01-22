  1. Realting.com
  Apart hotel Apartments in Bali 47 m² • from $130,000 • yield from 16% • 2 minutes to the ocean • Pandawa Dream

Apart hotel Apartments in Bali 47 m² • from $130,000 • yield from 16% • 2 minutes to the ocean • Pandawa Dream

Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$130,000
from
$2,766/m²
BTC
1.5463241
ETH
81.0494583
USDT
128 528.9857580
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
25 1
ID: 34014
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Kutuh

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Apartments in Bali 47 m² • from $130,000 • yield from 16% • 2 minutes to the ocean • Pandawa Dream

 

📊 Investment Metrics

• Expected yield: from 16% per annum

• Price: from $130,000

• Apartment size: 47 m²

• Developer installment plan: down payment from 25%

• Leasehold term: 30 years with extension up to 50 years

• Project completion: Q4 2027

 

📍 Location

• Bali, Bukit Peninsula — Pandawa area

• 2 minutes to Pandawa Beach

• 30 minutes to Ngurah Rai International Airport

• Close to Uluwatu, Melasti and Nusa Dua

 

🏢 About the Project — Pandawa Dream

• Premium apartment-hotel complex near the ocean

• Over 6,000 m² of private infrastructure

• Modern architectural concept with panoramic views

• All-in-one resort lifestyle concept

• Managed by a professional property management company 

 

🌴 Complex Infrastructure

• 4 international restaurants

• 2 bars and rooftop spaces

• Swimming pools totaling more than 1,200 m²

• SPA center

• Fitness center

• Coworking area

• Kids club

• Cafés and landscaped walking areas

 

🏡 Apartment Features

• Size: 47 m²

• Spacious layout suitable for comfortable living

• Balcony with tropical views

• Panoramic glazing

• Fully furnished modern interior

• Ideal format for short-term rentals

 

💼 Management & Income

• Professional property management

• Full rental management service

• Guest check-in and maintenance

• Marketing and booking system

• Rental income distributed to property owners

 

💳 Purchase Terms

• Reservation: $1,000

• Down payment: 25%

• Installment plan during construction

• Flexible staged payments available

 

🛡 Legal Security

• Land owned by the developer as freehold

• Leasehold agreement for buyers: 30 years with extension up to 50 years

• Transparent transaction structure

• All legal documents available for buyers

 

📌 Other Property Options in the Complex

• Apartments 32 m² — from $110,000

• Smart villas 32 m² — from $125,000

• Smart villas 60 m² — from $130,000

• Penthouses — from $240,000

 

Leave a comment and I wil

l send the financial model, yield calculation and available units.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 32.0 – 66.0
Price per m², USD 3,438 – 3,636
Apartment price, USD 110,000 – 240,000
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 43.0
Price per m², USD 2,558
Apartment price, USD 110,000

Location on the map

Kutuh, Indonesia
Food & Drink
Leisure

Video Review of apart-hotel Apartments in Bali 47 m² • from $130,000 • yield from 16% • 2 minutes to the ocean • Pandawa Dream

