Apart hotel Apartments in Bali 47 m² • from $130,000 • yield from 16% • 2 minutes to the ocean • Pandawa Dream

Apartments in Bali 47 m² • from $130,000 • yield from 16% • 2 minutes to the ocean • Pandawa Dream
📊 Investment Metrics
• Expected yield: from 16% per annum
• Price: from $130,000
• Apartment size: 47 m²
• Developer installment plan: down payment from 25%
• Leasehold term: 30 years with extension up to 50 years
• Project completion: Q4 2027
📍 Location
• Bali, Bukit Peninsula — Pandawa area
• 2 minutes to Pandawa Beach
• 30 minutes to Ngurah Rai International Airport
• Close to Uluwatu, Melasti and Nusa Dua
🏢 About the Project — Pandawa Dream
• Premium apartment-hotel complex near the ocean
• Over 6,000 m² of private infrastructure
• Modern architectural concept with panoramic views
• All-in-one resort lifestyle concept
• Managed by a professional property management company
🌴 Complex Infrastructure
• 4 international restaurants
• 2 bars and rooftop spaces
• Swimming pools totaling more than 1,200 m²
• SPA center
• Fitness center
• Coworking area
• Kids club
• Cafés and landscaped walking areas
🏡 Apartment Features
• Size: 47 m²
• Spacious layout suitable for comfortable living
• Balcony with tropical views
• Panoramic glazing
• Fully furnished modern interior
• Ideal format for short-term rentals
💼 Management & Income
• Professional property management
• Full rental management service
• Guest check-in and maintenance
• Marketing and booking system
• Rental income distributed to property owners
💳 Purchase Terms
• Reservation: $1,000
• Down payment: 25%
• Installment plan during construction
• Flexible staged payments available
🛡 Legal Security
• Land owned by the developer as freehold
• Leasehold agreement for buyers: 30 years with extension up to 50 years
• Transparent transaction structure
• All legal documents available for buyers
📌 Other Property Options in the Complex
• Apartments 32 m² — from $110,000
• Smart villas 32 m² — from $125,000
• Smart villas 60 m² — from $130,000
• Penthouses — from $240,000
Leave a comment and I wil
l send the financial model, yield calculation and available units.