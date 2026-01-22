  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Kuta Selatan
  4. Apart hotel Ramada Nusa Dua – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali

Apart hotel Ramada Nusa Dua – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali

Benoa, Indonesia
from
$112,900
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 35403
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/04/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Benoa
  • Address
    Jalan Tukad Sunti

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

Located in Nusa Dua, Bali, Ramada Nusa Dua is a contemporary residential development designed for family living and long-term relocation. The project offers villas, смарт villas, hotel. Total of 168 units. Estimated completion: 2028. Currently the construction is actively under way. Unit prices: from $112,900 to $179,900. Gated community with on-site management, swimming pool and modern amenities. Selection guidance and deal support by Balinsky.

Location on the map

Benoa, Indonesia
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex XO Pandawa Apartments
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$115,000
Residential complex New complex with a swimming pool, a spa and a kids' club, Bali, Indonesia
Seminyak, Indonesia
from
$133,309
Apart-hotel Exclusive Opportunity: Acquire a One-of-a-Kind Boutique Hotel in Bali
Toya Bungkah, Indonesia
from
$8,00M
Residential complex Y-WAY
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$120,000
Residential complex Residential complex with picturesque views near all necessary infrastructure, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$397,936
You are viewing
Apart hotel Ramada Nusa Dua – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$112,900
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Ubud Dream – residential development in Ubud, Bali
Residential complex Ubud Dream – residential development in Ubud, Bali
Residential complex Ubud Dream – residential development in Ubud, Bali
Residential complex Ubud Dream – residential development in Ubud, Bali
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$55,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Located in Ubud, Bali, Ubud Dream is a contemporary residential development designed for those who value nature, quiet and the slow pace of jungle living. The project offers villas, apartments. Total of 41 units. Estimated completion: 2027. Currently the construction is actively under way. C…
Agency
Balinsky
Leave a request
Residential complex XO PROJECT I
Residential complex XO PROJECT I
Residential complex XO PROJECT I
Residential complex XO PROJECT I
Residential complex XO PROJECT I
Show all Residential complex XO PROJECT I
Residential complex XO PROJECT I
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$110,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Area 37–100 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Residential complex in the popular area of ​​Canggu.  Expected payback - 17%. Reliable developer.  Apartments and villas are fully furnished and created with a beautiful interior design.  A residential complex with amenities and a variety of infrastructure, the popular area of ​​Can…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
37.0 – 42.0
110,000 – 140,000
Villa
96.0 – 100.0
250,000 – 265,000
Agency
Foreign Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of modern townhouses in a picturesque area, Jalan Umalas, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of modern townhouses in a picturesque area, Jalan Umalas, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of modern townhouses in a picturesque area, Jalan Umalas, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of modern townhouses in a picturesque area, Jalan Umalas, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of modern townhouses in a picturesque area, Jalan Umalas, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Complex of modern townhouses in a picturesque area, Jalan Umalas, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of modern townhouses in a picturesque area, Jalan Umalas, Bali, Indonesia
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$218,864
We offer furnished townhouses with swimming pools and parking spaces. The project was completed in 2024 and is ready for occupancy. The townhouses are available in two interior design options: light and minimalist, and professional technologies with maximum structural stability were used dur…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Indonesia
Ready-Made Hotel Business on Bali: Why Investors Are Betting on Already Operating Objects
22.01.2026
Ready-Made Hotel Business on Bali: Why Investors Are Betting on Already Operating Objects
Why Ubud Is the New Gem of Bali
30.12.2025
Why Ubud Is the New Gem of Bali
How $1.3 Trillion in Demand Is Turning Wellness Resorts into Bali’s Most Attractive Real Estate Investment
24.12.2025
How $1.3 Trillion in Demand Is Turning Wellness Resorts into Bali’s Most Attractive Real Estate Investment
7 Mistakes to Avoid when Investing in Bali Real Estate
16.12.2025
7 Mistakes to Avoid when Investing in Bali Real Estate
Seasons on the Tropical Island of Bali: When to Go for the Perfect Vacation
08.12.2025
Seasons on the Tropical Island of Bali: When to Go for the Perfect Vacation
Black Friday in Bali: Villas From a Famous Developer with a 30% Discount
30.10.2025
Black Friday in Bali: Villas From a Famous Developer with a 30% Discount
Healthcare in Bali: Prices, Insurance, and Clinics for Tourists and Expats
02.09.2025
Healthcare in Bali: Prices, Insurance, and Clinics for Tourists and Expats
Real Estate in Bali 2025: 5 Properties From a Budget Penthouse to an Entire Retreat Complex
16.07.2025
Real Estate in Bali 2025: 5 Properties From a Budget Penthouse to an Entire Retreat Complex
Show all publications