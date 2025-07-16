Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.

Presale of resort villas from 90,000 USD with shared and private pools and ocean views, from a major developer with 9 years of experience in Bali.

The project is located in Nusa Dua - the most expensive and elite location in Bali, 8 minutes to Nusa Dua beach, 15 minutes to Melasti beach, 30 minutes to the airport.

The complex is being built on an area of ​​1.5 hectares, has a panoramic view of the ocean at 270 °, even with the appearance of new buildings due to the elevation, the view will remain completely open

The cascade format of the complex (terraces), ocean views from each villa - the only such project in all of Nusa Dua!

Villa types:

Condo-villa with shared pool - 90,000 USD

⁠Bedroom: 15 m2

Bathroom: 5 m2

Terrace: 4 m2

Total area: 24 m2

Condo-villa with kitchen and shared pool - 120,000 USD

Bedroom: 15 m2

Bathroom: 5 m2

⁠Kitchen: 7 m2

Terrace: 4 m2

Total area: 31 m2

Condo-villa with private pool - 95,000 USD

⁠Bedroom: 15 m2

Bathroom: 5 m2

Pool with terrace: 13 m2

⁠Total area: 33 m2

Condo-villa with kitchen and private pool - 125,000 USD

⁠Bedroom: 15 m2

⁠Bathroom: 5 m2

⁠Kitchen: 7 m2

⁠Swimming pool with terrace: 13 m2

Total area: 40 m2

Complex infrastructure:

Communal swimming pool

Restaurant and Bar

Gym

Coworking

SPA / sauna

Children's playroom

Separate communal swimming pool

Communal rooftop

Golf carts (free shuttle to beaches, shopping centers, golf courses, etc.)

Legal details: