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Residential complex Allex Villas ( Комплекс 5) – residential development in Batu Belig, Bali

Tibubeneng, Indonesia
from
$160,000
;
4
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ID: 35359
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • Village
    Tibubeneng
  • Address
    Jalan Pantai Berawa

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased

About the complex

Located in Batu Belig, Bali, Allex Villas ( Комплекс 5) is a contemporary residential development designed for living and investment on Bali. The project offers villas, apartments. Currently the project is completed and ready for move-in. Unit prices: from $160,000 to $220,000. Gated community with on-site management, swimming pool and modern amenities. Selection guidance and deal support by Balinsky.

Location on the map

Tibubeneng, Indonesia
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Residential complex Allex Villas ( Комплекс 5) – residential development in Batu Belig, Bali
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
from
$160,000
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