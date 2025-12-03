  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Y-WAY

Canggu, Indonesia
from
$120,000
29/01/2026
$120,000
15/04/2024
$119,000
;
8
ID: 19404
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/01/2026

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • Town
    Canggu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

About the complex

Fully furnished apartments with turnkey finishing.

Payback period is 5-6 years. 5 year warranty on the object.

The residential complex is located just 200 meters from the ocean, in the picturesque Seseh area, in the most promising location of Canggu.

Complex amenities:
- Infinity pool overlooking the ocean;
- Cinema;
- Barbecue area;
- Parking;
- Recreation area;
- 1 minute to the beach;
- Canggu center is 10 minutes from the complex;
- Within walking distance of cafes and restaurants.

Down payment 25%. Annual installment plan without interest with monthly payments.

Write or call us, we will select a property to suit your preferences. We will organize a safe transaction with the developer!

*price is indicated as of March 13, 2024

Location on the map

Canggu, Indonesia
Education
Food & Drink
Leisure

