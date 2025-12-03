Residential complex Y-WAY

Fully furnished apartments with turnkey finishing.
Payback period is 5-6 years. 5 year warranty on the object.
The residential complex is located just 200 meters from the ocean, in the picturesque Seseh area, in the most promising location of Canggu.
Complex amenities:
- Infinity pool overlooking the ocean;
- Cinema;
- Barbecue area;
- Parking;
- Recreation area;
- 1 minute to the beach;
- Canggu center is 10 minutes from the complex;
- Within walking distance of cafes and restaurants.
Down payment 25%. Annual installment plan without interest with monthly payments.
Write or call us, we will select a property to suit your preferences. We will organize a safe transaction with the developer!
*price is indicated as of March 13, 2024