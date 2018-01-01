Low-rise residence with swimming pools at 400 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey

Avanos, Turkey

from €135,000

Completion date: 2024

Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 52 to 99 m2. The distance to the sea is 1200 meters. The price of the apartments includes a complete set of household appliances, air conditioning to each room, as well as heating floors in the bathroom. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers, seeking the optimal value for money. The territories are spacious, not like in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to its proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, and other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.