  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Low-rise residence with swimming pools at 400 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey

Low-rise residence with swimming pools at 400 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey

Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
from
€542,000
;
11
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer apartments with balconies, terraces, gardens.

The residence features two swimming pools.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Built-in kitchen appliances (hob, oven, hood, fridge, dishwasher)
  • Duravit sanitary ware
  • Sliding aluminum windows with electric shutters and fly screens
  • Generator
  • Water tank
  • Daikin underfloor heating
  • Daikin air conditioning
  • "Smart home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a green area, near the ruins of Ancient Caria.

  • Center of Bodrum - 15 minutes
  • Center of Yalikavak - 12 minutes
  • Bodrum Airport - 35 minutes
  • Sea - 400 meters
  • Marina - 400 meters
New building location
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Novyy proekt v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
from
€327,000
Residential complex BenLeo
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€421,523
Residential quarter Modern comfort-class residential complex in Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€109,000
Residential complex New luxury investment project
Alanya, Turkey
from
€191,000
Residential complex ELEGANT HOUSE
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€258,619
You are viewing
Low-rise residence with swimming pools at 400 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
from
€542,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Novye kvartiry klassa lyuks v Mahmutlare - Alaniya
Residential complex Novye kvartiry klassa lyuks v Mahmutlare - Alaniya
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€308,500
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 85 to 172 square meters. The distance to the sea is 150 meters. The first area to be considered when buying new housing in Alanya is Mahmutlar. It is in Mahmutlar that a large selection and reasonable prices are combined.  Well, the most important advantage is the full-fledged infrastructure of the region, which allows you to live here constantly. The area is compact and convenient, consists of 3 main streets parallel to the sea, it is easy to navigate here. Along the sea and inside the area there is a bicycle path. Municipal transport regularly runs from Mahmutlar to the center along the promenade, you can take buses № 1 and № 2 to the fortress, Cleopatra beach. Many car rental services. In addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, Mahmutlar, the Mahmutlar large shopping center, cultural center, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project will soon operate in Mahmutlar, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones.
Residential complex Unikalnyy proekt v blagoustroennom regione Demirtash
Residential complex Unikalnyy proekt v blagoustroennom regione Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€135,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 52 to 99 m2. The distance to the sea is 1200 meters. The price of the apartments includes a complete set of household appliances, air conditioning to each room, as well as heating floors in the bathroom. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers, seeking the optimal value for money. The territories are spacious, not like in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to its proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, and other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Residential complex Semeynyy kompleks ryadom s morem
Residential complex Semeynyy kompleks ryadom s morem
Ciplakli, Turkey
from
€450,000
Area 200–250 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! FLOWER is a new residential complex located in the favorite area of Alanya - Mahmutlar. The main priority of the project is its immediate proximity to the sea, only 150 m. overnight, the entire developed infrastructure of the city is within walking distance. The complex provides all the infrastructure for the most comfortable stay and relaxation: - Pool; - Playground; - Security; - Garden; - Sauna; - Fitness room; - Hammam; - Electrogenerator. Location: - 150 m to the sea; - 11 km to the center of Alanya; - 27 km to Gazipasha Airport; - 135 km to Antalya Airport.
Realting.com
Go