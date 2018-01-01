  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. High-rise residence with swimming pools, a spa area and a sports complex in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey

High-rise residence with swimming pools, a spa area and a sports complex in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€697,347
;
17
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer apartments with a view of the Marmara Sea and the Prince Islands, parking spaces and storerooms.

The residence consists of 5 buildings (3 residential and 2 office) and features outdoor and indoor swimming pools, a children’s swimming

pool, a fitness center and a spa area, a children’s club, a multi-purpose sports complex, around-the-clock security, a meditation room, a games room and a cinema, a dance and ballet room, a music and karaoke room, an event room, a shopping mall.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Siemens kitchen appliances
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • Ceiling height of 3 meters
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in one of the most beautiful areas of İstanbul, 1.5 km from the coast.

  • E-5 highway - 4 minutes
  • Metro station - 4 minutes
  • Metrobus station - 18 minutes
  • Kadıköy - 27 minutes
  • Bosphorus Bridge - 22 minutes
  • International Airport - 19 min
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Elite City-1
Alanya, Turkey
from
€215,000
Residential complex Furnished villas with swimming pools, fitness rooms and cinemas, Kalkan, Turkey
Ulugoel, Turkey
from
€1,25M
Residential complex DEMIR HOME HASBAHCE
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€183,534
Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a sports club, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€1,34M
Residential complex Townhouses with garden view, near forest and lake, Bahçeşehir, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€521,470
You are viewing
High-rise residence with swimming pools, a spa area and a sports complex in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€697,347
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence with a fitness center near metro stations, parks and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a fitness center near metro stations, parks and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€196,500
Agency: TRANIO
We offer quality two-bedroom apartments with balconies. The residence features a garage and a parking, a kids' park, an around-the-clock fitness center, commercial premises and a conference room. Completion - 1st quarter of 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house Central heating Decorative lighting Security system Location and nearby infrastructure Nearest hospital - 4 minutes Pharmacies - 2 minutes Nearest shopping mall - 7 minutes Banks - 4 minutes Hotels - 2-3 minutes Nearest restaurant - 14 minutes Nearest school - 4 minutes Nearest metro station Seyratepe - 4 minutes Central mosque - 2 minutes Ataturk City Forest - 14 minutes
Residential complex Family Concept Apartments In Istanbul
Residential complex Family Concept Apartments In Istanbul
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€662,235
Agency: FIBO Property
A project of a family concept with modern architecture, this project offers you the opportunity to plunge into life near nature and the Belgrade forest. The construction company is the largest developer in Turkey.  The project is located next to the Vadistanbul shopping center, the most popular and luxury city center.  The project is located in the very center of transport accessibility, as well as in the immediate vicinity of Haray, which connects the TEM highway and metro lines. 
Apartment building Nobby Garden
Apartment building Nobby Garden
Avsallar, Turkey
Price on request
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Nordic Property
The residential complex of Nobby Garden The new Nobby Garden residential complex is located in one of the quietest areas of Alanya - Avsallar. It consists of two blocks for 117 apartments. The new Nobby Garden project is a stylish residential complex with an emphasis on the measured rhythm of life and a carefree vacation. The ideal combination of pleasant price and high quality of Nordic property is realized in competent functional layout of apartments and an excellent set of infrastructure facilities that are designed for both leisure and comfortable permanent residence by the whole family. Location: Distance to the center of Alanya: 20 km Distance to the sea: 800 m Distance to shops, cafes, restaurants and other social infrastructure: 300 m Distance to the farmers market: 650 m Benefits The complex is built according to European quality standards specific to Nordic Property The development of the project was carried out by a leading architectural bureau, so the complex is distinguished by a line grace and a stylish design In the Nobby Garden residential complex, we offer interest-free installments until August 2023 with an initial contribution of only 30% of the total value of the property. The transfer of documents of Property Rights is carried out after the initial contribution is made! The excellent location of Nobby Garden in one of the quietest and most comfortable areas is Avsallar, and a beautiful sandy beach within walking distance. There is a wide infrastructure on the territory: open and indoor pools, SPA zone, fitness, playground, open and indoor parking, your tennis court, etc.d. The cost of obtaining a Iskan technical passport is already included in the price. Characteristics of apartments Nobby Garden consists of two blocks for 117 apartments of various layouts. The modern design of the project was developed by the leading architectural bureau of Alanya. The Nobby Garden residential blocks are built in accordance with European standards for modern technology using high-quality materials. All apartments are rented in the clean finish: Ceilings height 2.95 m; Steel front door, quality interior doors; Kitchen headset with granite countertops; High-quality plumbing; Fully equipped bathrooms with showers; The walls are painted with washable paint Double glazed windows and aluminum profile; Floor cover - ceramic tiles; Video Intercom; Sockets for the Internet and IP television. Infrastructure The availability of infrastructure for recreation and comfortable living in residential complexes is a standard of quality Nordic Property Construction. The infrastructure of the Nobby Garden complex will not leave you indifferent! On the territory of the complex is: Open swimming pool with slides Children's pool Indoor heated pool and children's department Gym Turkish Hamam Sauna Roman steam room Massage room Lobby and lounge area with billiards Barbecue Mini Cinema Children's playground Children's playroom Garden with landscape design Tennis court Open parking Covered parking Elevator Satellite dish Electricity Generator 24 hour video surveillance Competent.
Realting.com
Go