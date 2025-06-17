  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Çekmeköy
  4. Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Istanbul, Turkey

Çekmeköy, Turkey
from
$1,66M
06/07/2025
$1,66M
05/07/2025
$1,66M
04/07/2025
$1,66M
03/07/2025
$1,66M
02/07/2025
$1,66M
01/07/2025
$1,67M
29/06/2025
$1,67M
28/06/2025
$1,67M
27/06/2025
$1,67M
26/06/2025
$1,68M
25/06/2025
$1,69M
24/06/2025
$1,70M
22/06/2025
$1,70M
21/06/2025
$1,70M
20/06/2025
$1,71M
19/06/2025
$1,70M
18/06/2025
$1,69M
17/06/2025
$1,70M
15/06/2025
$1,69M
14/06/2025
$1,69M
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 23186
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2414004
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 07/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Çekmeköy

About the complex

The project features:

  • private swimming pool
  • balconies
  • "Smart Home" system
  • picturesque view
  • landscaped gardens
  • security and video surveillance
  • fenced green territory
  • parking
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Parquet
  • Underfloor heating
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near bus stops and the city center.

Location on the map

Çekmeköy, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Apartments in cozy luxury complex Yenisey 6
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$123,857
Residential complex Small residential complex with swimming pool, next to shopping centre, Yenisehir, Mersin, Turkey
Insu, Turkey
from
$96,592
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools in a picturesque area, Istanbul, Turkey
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$601,387
Residential complex New residence with swimming pool in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$646,303
Residential complex Furnished villa with a swimming pool in the center of Fethiye, Turkey
Fethiye, Turkey
from
$1,02M
You are viewing
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Istanbul, Turkey
Çekmeköy, Turkey
from
$1,66M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter New-Build, Front-line Apartments in Alanya Mahmutlar
Residential quarter New-Build, Front-line Apartments in Alanya Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$134,534
Designed to modern and confortable lifestyles, this bright front-line apartments located close to all social amenities, cafes and markets.   The Project newly built in Alanya Mahmutlar, located on the first line to the beach. The area is known as nice beaches, clear seawater, international a…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment in a luxury complex.
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment in a luxury complex.
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$359,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Please contact our specialists for availability and prices of apartments. Our project is located in the Asian part of Istanbul Uskudar - Acibadem, which is one of the busiest and most popular areas of Istanbul. Our project offers easy access to public transportation, shopping centers, …
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$187,013
We offer apartments with a panoramic view. The residence features a green area with walking paths, a fitness center, a swimming pool. Completion - June, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Built-in kitchen Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near the histor…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
Show all publications