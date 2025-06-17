Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Istanbul, Turkey

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Designed to modern and confortable lifestyles, this bright front-line apartments located close to all social amenities, cafes and markets. The Project newly built in Alanya Mahmutlar, located on the first line to the beach. The area is known as nice beaches, clear seawater, international a…
Please contact our specialists for availability and prices of apartments.
Our project is located in the Asian part of Istanbul Uskudar - Acibadem, which is one of the busiest and most popular areas of Istanbul.
Our project offers easy access to public transportation, shopping centers, …
We offer apartments with a panoramic view.
The residence features a green area with walking paths, a fitness center, a swimming pool.
Completion - June, 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Built-in kitchen
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near the histor…