  Turkey
  New buy-to-let studios, apartments and duplexes in a large residence with a business center, Kägythane, Istanbul, Turkey

New buy-to-let studios, apartments and duplexes in a large residence with a business center, Kägythane, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
€294,050
About the complex

New studios and apartments with different layouts in apart-hotel. The residence features:

  • large business center
  • around-the-clock security
  • cafe
  • indoor swimming pool,
  • multifunctional center
  • sauna and spa
  • concierge
  • garage
  • supermarket
  • basketball court
  • dry-cleaner's and hairdresser's
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Furniture pack (11800 $)
Advantages

The buyer has the right to live 15 days a year, you must notify the hotel administration in advance.

The hotel has a management company, so the client does not need to look for agent to rent out the property.

The developer expects a yield of 4–5% (before taxes).

Location and nearby infrastructure

Complex is located in the fastest developing region of Istanbul. Being the center of business districts and urban transformation, Kagithane always has high demand both locally and internationally. The property is located near:

  • underground station (1 km)
  • TEM and D-100 highways (3 min by car)
  • 2 parks (750 m and 1 km)
  • many bus stops (nearest at 18 m)
  • Levent (21 min by car)
  • Maslak (23 min by car)
  • Nisantasi (15 min by car)
  • Taksim Square (10 min by car)
  • Asian part of Istanbul (18 min by car)
Marmara Region, Turkey

Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a garden and a cinema, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a garden and a cinema, Antalya, Turkey
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
from
€258,390
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features swimming pools, gyms, sports grounds, a sauna and a hamam, a cinema, an underground parking, a landscaped garden, kids' playgrounds. Completion - December, 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Built-in kitchen cabinetry Kitchen appliances (cooker, oven, hood) Sanitary ware Built-in furniture in the entrance hall Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in one of the most favourable areas of Antalya - Altyntash. Airport - 10 minutes Beach - 7 minutes Shopping mall - 10 minutes
Residential complex Prestizhnyy kompleks v rayone Mahmutlar
Residential complex Prestizhnyy kompleks v rayone Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€144,000
Completion date: 2024
The prestigious complex will be located in the Mahmutlar region, on a plot of 5850 m2, one 13-story block will be located, designed for 144 apartments.  This complex sells layout apartments from 1 + 1 with an area of 64 m2 to duplexes on the last floors of 2 + 1 with an area of 111 -116 m2. The complex will be located 800 meters from the sea and 300 meters from the central Ataturk street, on which there are all kinds of shops, cafes, pharmacies and public transport stops. The infrastructure of the complex will delight with its diversity the most demanding buyer. Infrastructure: • Outdoor pool with slides • Indoor pool • Sauna / steam room • Kids club • Playground • Cinema • Fitness room • Plot for street animals ( bowls, house ) • Parking for bicycles • Open parking • BBQ area • Botanical Garden • Tennis court and basketball court • Conference room • 24/7 security and video surveillance system Characteristics: • Built-in kitchen headset • A complete set of plumbing • Sliding windows with heat protection • Sliding balcony doors • Terrace with access to the garden Start of construction-August 2022 End of construction: September 2024  
Residential complex Kompleks v okruzhenii apelsinovyh sadov
Residential complex Kompleks v okruzhenii apelsinovyh sadov
Ciplakli, Turkey
from
€187,000
Area 75–93 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Ciplakli Hill Tower is one elegant residential block for 15 luxury apartments, made in the style of « modern ». The project is in a beautiful place - in the foothills of the Toros ridge, in the elite area of the latest urban development of Oba Alanya. The residential block is surrounded by orange gardens and avocados, just 2.5 km from the beaches! Nearby there is a new bypass road, along which in a few minutes you can get to any area of Alanya. Within walking distance of the project: a new hospital, public transport stops, Turkish public and private schools, shops, pharmacies, kindergartens and everything you need for a comfortable life! EASY : - Pool - elevator - The gardener - Sauna - Security - Video surveillance 24/7 - Tropical garden, landscape design - Jacuzzi Zone - BBQ area - gym - Generator - Playground - Parking ( open ) - Children's pool - Veloparkovka We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Turkey. Call or write, answer all your questions!
