  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Avcilar
  4. Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, green areas and a fitness center close to a highway, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, green areas and a fitness center close to a highway, Istanbul, Turkey

Avcilar, Turkey
from
$344,981
;
14
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26292
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2457999
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 05/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Avcilar

About the complex

The project features:

  • green areas
  • walking paths
  • bicycle tracks
  • gazebos
  • ornamental pools
  • fitness center
  • Turkish Bath
  • billiards
  • table tennis
  • gym
  • indoor swimming pool
  • 3 children's playgrounds
  • tennis court
  • 2 football fields
  • volleyball and basketball courts
  • parking
  • security
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located 3 minutes from TEM Motorway, next to a train line and a metro line, providing easy access to every point of the city with its direct connection to Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge and Istanbul Airport.

Location on the map

Avcilar, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Residential complex with its own landscaped area
Alanya, Turkey
from
$115,315
Residential complex Residential complex with spacious apartments with the sea view, in the historic part of the city, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$2,11M
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools and a green area close to the coast, Izmir, Turkey
Konak, Turkey
from
$319,216
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$285,731
Residential quarter Furnished apartment 2+1 in a unique complex Gold City
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$131,331
You are viewing
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, green areas and a fitness center close to a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Avcilar, Turkey
from
$344,981
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Avcilar Istanbul Apartments Compound
Apartment building Avcilar Istanbul Apartments Compound
Avcilar, Turkey
from
$218,105
Area 85 m²
1 real estate property 1
Why this property؟ The project is located within the municipality of Avcilar. It is characterized by a pleasing sea view and wide green areas. There are integrated social and entertainment facilities and services. Its location is near several universities, hospitals and schools, both Arab a…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Residential quarter Contemporary apartment in well managed complex
Residential quarter Contemporary apartment in well managed complex
Oba, Turkey
from
$124,604
Large apartment near the mountain river and the sea with two bedrooms in the modern complex of the River Side Resort with good management in the area of Tosmur, Alanya. The complex is located just 250 meters from its own beach with sun loungers, where you can comfortably sunbathe and enjoy r…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with water park and swimming pool, 150 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with water park and swimming pool, 150 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$90,291
A project consisting of 3 blocks. The project has flats with 2 bedrooms. Residential complex in 2 minutes walk from the sea, with an aqua park and recreation areas. Instalment payment with a down payment of 50%. Location and nearby infrastructure Erdemli district is one of the most promisin…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
Show all publications