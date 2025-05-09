Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, green areas and a fitness center close to a highway, Istanbul, Turkey

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
The property is located 3 minutes from TEM Motorway, next to a train line and a metro line, providing easy access to every point of the city with its direct connection to Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge and Istanbul Airport.
Avcilar, Turkey
Why this property؟
The project is located within the municipality of Avcilar. It is characterized by a pleasing sea view and wide green areas.
There are integrated social and entertainment facilities and services.
Its location is near several universities, hospitals and schools, both Arab a…
Large apartment near the mountain river and the sea with two bedrooms in the modern complex of the River Side Resort with good management in the area of Tosmur, Alanya. The complex is located just 250 meters from its own beach with sun loungers, where you can comfortably sunbathe and enjoy r…
A project consisting of 3 blocks. The project has flats with 2 bedrooms.
Residential complex in 2 minutes walk from the sea, with an aqua park and recreation areas.
Instalment payment with a down payment of 50%.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Erdemli district is one of the most promisin…