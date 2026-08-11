Bodrum, Turkey

Luxury five bedroom villa in the picturesque area of ​​Yalikavak on the Aegean coast of Turkey! The complex is built on an area of ​​9,600 m2, only 18 villas, located 5 km from the Yalikavak marina, 3 km to the center of Gumusluk, and only 450 meters to the sea and shops. Number of flo…