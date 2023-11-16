  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Muğla

New buildings for sale in Muğla

Bodrum
14
Milas
8
Yalikavak
5
Fethiye
4
Mentese
4
Marmaris
1
Tourist complex La Costa Spa and Beach Resort
Tourist complex La Costa Spa and Beach Resort
Bozbuek, Turkey
from
€262,500
Developer: Polat Group
Holiday Home For Sale on a Beachfront Complex in Bozbuk near Akbuk Turkey Properties for sale in Didim, located in the stunning scenic and peaceful resort of Bozbuk near Akbuk on the western coast of Turkey. Bozbuk is located approximately 10km from Akbuk, set at the inlet to the Gulf of Akbuk, surrounded by nature and offering charm, tradition and tranquillity along with the golden sandy shores being lapped with the azure Aegean Sea. The small coastal villa of Bozbuk offers very little in the way of amenities, all about relaxing beach holidays, though there are several tours on offer, a short trip to Didim to see the ancient Temple of Apollo, or a longer trip to visit Ephesus, one of the best preserved ancient sites around, or you set sail in a stunning sunset cruise exploring the coastline with your boat stopping in the perfect position to enjoy the sunset with a lovely barbecue evening meal aboard the boat. Beaches in Bozbuk are very family friendly as the water is shallow and calm and the sand is soft, ideal for young children to paddle or swim safely, and if you are a nature lover you can head off into the hillsides along stunning nature trails, or even visit the nearby village of Yesiltepe to visit the huge nature reserve and Bafa Lake. This lovely 3 bedroom properties in Bozbuk for sale is located in a large and very popular sea-front spa resort complex which offers a 130m stretch of a private sandy beach, with homes ranging from apartments to detached and semi-detached villas. Sitting right on the coastline of the Aegean Sea this family-friendly resort complex offers you the privacy of private self-catering accommodation with the use of several hotel style facilities for all age groups, including: * 6 Large communal swimming pools * 6 Children’s pools * A small aqua park * Heated indoor pool for cooler early or late season months * Beach bar * Beauty Salon * Children’s play area * Clubhouse with entertainment * Fitness centre/gym * Games room * Garden chess * Mini golf * Kids club * Cafe and restaurant * Spa centre * On-site supermarket * Multi-use sports courts and beach volleyball * Ample car parking areas * 24-hour reception * Free Wi-fi Internet in communal areas The walled and gated complex provides you with a 24-hour security service for peace of mind and all is set in very well maintained landscaped gardens with the villa boating their own private parking, garden areas and terraces for summer outdoor living. Overall a great family home for summer holidays or an ideal investment in Turkey, offering a stunning sea-front location and a private beach, along with an excellent range of on-site facilities and amazing sea views. We can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties… With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors. TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW  
Residential complex Villas with private pools and parking spaces, in the tranquil and picturesque town of Gulluk, Milas, Turkey
Residential complex Villas with private pools and parking spaces, in the tranquil and picturesque town of Gulluk, Milas, Turkey
Guelluek, Turkey
from
€530,000
Agency: TRANIO
There are several villas in the project, located in the small fishing town of Gulluk. 8km from Bodrum/Milas Airport. 40km from Bodrum city. Each house has swimming pools, parking spaces, terraces for relaxation, living room and kitchen, 2-4 bedrooms, 2-3 bathrooms. Some have laundry facilities. Location and nearby infrastructure Gulluk is a harbour town, with beautiful views over the Aegean Sea. School: 1.5 km Airport: 8 km Beach: 1 km Hospital: 19.5 km Shops & Markets: 1.5 km City Centre: 2 km
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools, Ölüdeniz, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools, Ölüdeniz, Turkey
Karakecililer, Turkey
from
€750,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with indoor and outdoor swimming pools, spacious gardens, saunas, jacuzzis and Turkish baths, picturesque views. Completion - 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Underfloor heating Fireplace TV
Residential complex Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a picturesque area, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a picturesque area, Bodrum, Turkey
Doerttepe, Turkey
from
€365,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features around-the-clock security, a swimming pool, a parking, concierge service. Facilities and equipment in the house Built-in kitchen Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 15 minutes from Bodrum airport and 30 minutes from the city center.
Residential complex Lake view apartments in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Lake view apartments in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Bodrum, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
€165,000
Agency: TRANIO
Apartments in a modern residential complex near the lake. Infrastructure of the complex: swimming pool pool bar park fitness center sauna playgrounds for all ages outdoor fire zones Features of the flats The complex offers apartments with 1 or 2 bedrooms. Location and nearby infrastructure Bodrum is the country's nightlife capital with a record density of bars, nightclubs, restaurants and discos per square kilometer. The current Bodrum stands on the site of the ancient city of Halicarnassus, where the famous Halicarnassus Mausoleum (353 BC), one of the 7 wonders of the world, was located. Bodrum as a resort is very popular in Turkey itself among wealthy local residents — the most premium and elite resort. Exactly at Politicians, stars and sportsmen of Turkey rest in Bodrum.
Residential complex VELUX Yalikavak
Residential complex VELUX Yalikavak
Derekoey, Turkey
from
€830,000
Completion date: 2023
Velux Yalıkavak is located on the first coastline in a picturesque bay and covers an area of 65000m2. The following types of real estate 42 Residences 2 + 1 and 3 + 1, 33 Villas 4 + 1 and 5 + 1 and 10 Manor 6 + 1 are provided in your choice , all overlooking the azure Aegean Sea. Velux Yalıkavak is located on the first coastline and has its own sandy beach and pier, 250m2 long.  Sewing places for private yachts will also be provided. Sea taxi services provided. The concept of the residential complex Velux Yalıkavak involves 2 famous restaurants, Lounge Bar, Snek beach bar, Open Olympic pool, Fitness Center, Spa, Kids Club, playground,places for charging electric vehicles. Also on the territory of the complex there is a boutique hotel for your guests. Concierge services, cleaning, technical support, baggy service around the perimeter of the entire residential complex. 24 hour security. Living at Velux Yalıkavak you get the comfort of a 5 * luxury hotel. The complex will be fully operational by the end of 2023. 2 + 1 Residence                                                                          from 104m2 to 151m2                  3 + 1 Residences with private pool from 148 m2 to 206 m2 4 + 1 Villas with private pool from 305m2 to      400 m2 5 + 1 Villas with private pool from 378m2 to      640 m2 6 + 1 Manor with private pool from 583 m2 to 685 m2 For comfortable year-round living in the complex in all residential facilities, « Smart House » systems are installed, floor heating, automatic conditioning with a gild climate control, high-quality kitchen built-in furniture, all household appliances of the Gaggenau brand, granite and parquet flooring of the highest quality, terraces and balconies with a teak flooring, rich landscape design throughout the complex. The company, the developer SF Yıldız İnşaat, has been operating since 2010. During its existence, the company has successfully built and commissioned many projects of residential complexes, business centers, villas and residences.
Residential complex New gated residential complex with a swimming pool, Oludeniz, Turkey
Residential complex New gated residential complex with a swimming pool, Oludeniz, Turkey
Karakecililer, Turkey
from
€299,438
Agency: TRANIO
The residence consists of modern premium villas and apartments, and features an outdoor swimming pool. Apartments on the ground floor have private infinity pools. Completion - June, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a picturesque resort town, close to the beach and the old town.
Residential complex Modern premium villas with gardens, Oludeniz, Turkey
Residential complex Modern premium villas with gardens, Oludeniz, Turkey
Karakecililer, Turkey
from
€608,233
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with glass facades, large solariums and gardens. The residence consists of modern premium villas and apartments, and features an outdoor swimming pool. Completion - June, 2024. Features of the flats Each villa includes a kitchen with a living room, four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a balcony and a veranda. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a picturesque resort town, close to the beach and the old town.
Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses with a private beach in Bodrum, Muğla, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses with a private beach in Bodrum, Muğla, Turkey
Meselik, Turkey
from
€757,203
Agency: TRANIO
The luxury residential complex consists of 80 two-storey and 20 three-stoery townhouses. Each house has a plot of 175 m2, private swimming pool, garden and parking. The windows overlook the lake. The complex also has a volleyball, basketball and football court, as well as a private beach. The houses are built of high quality materials, the "smart house" system will be equipped. Owners will be able to order various services through an application on their phone or with the help of a management company - a shuttle to the airport, house cleaning, laundry services. Location and nearby infrastructure In just 15 minutes you can get to the airport.
Residential complex Beachfront two-storey illas with swimming pools, Yalikavak, Turkey
Residential complex Beachfront two-storey illas with swimming pools, Yalikavak, Turkey
Yalikavak, Turkey
from
€1,20M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luxury villas with swimming pools of 38 m2, parking spaces, gardens. Facilities and equipment in the house Fireplace Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure Yalikavak is a town situated 18 km away from Bodrum.
Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach, Gulluk, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach, Gulluk, Bodrum, Turkey
Guelluek, Turkey
from
€1,34M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with large gardens, swimming pools, parking spaces, a panoramic view of the sea and the mountains. The residence features a private beach, a bar, a yoga and pilates studio, security, a parking. Completion - June, 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart Home" system Underfloor heating Built-in kitchen cabinetry Air conditioning Automatic shutters Internet Satellite TV Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located within walking distance of all necessary infrastructure. Beaches - 300 meters Marina - 400 meters Restaurants - 500 meters Airport - 9 km Bargilya Antique City - 19 km Center of Bodrum - 40 km
Villa FOA Mare project located in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa FOA Mare project located in Bodrum, Turkey
Derekoey, Turkey
from
€1,10M
Area 460 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Agency: FOA INVEST
We present to your attention the exclusive project of villas FOA MARE! Our project is located in the elite area of Gyumyuluk in the Bodrum region. Gyumyushlyuk District — is a great place for a quiet and comfortable life. Here there is all the necessary infrastructure for a quality life – hotels of various stellarities, restaurants ( especially with fish cuisine ), shops, cafes, bars, medical and educational institutions, shopping centers. The beaches of the district have gentle entry into the water and are rightfully considered one of the best in the city. FOA MARE is attractive for both life and investment. Completed objects in this area already currently cost an average of 400-700 thousand dollars. more expensive! Technical characteristics of villas: Each villa is located on its own land plot with a total area of 7,500 sq.m., on the territory of this site there is an outdoor pool of 30 sq.m., measuring 10x3 m. And a depth of 1.8 m. The construction project provides for different villa layouts, depending on the layout / villa you have chosen, the area ( gross ) varies from 390 to 460 sq.m. The villa is rented to the owner with a ( turnkey ) and household appliances from Gaggenau or Miele ( hood, dishwasher, hob and oven ). Also, all villas have a « warm » floor system. At the request of the buyer, the developer can also provide 3 different furniture options. Ceiling height in all villas 3.10 – 3.20 meters. The project also provides for landscape design: olive trees from 400 to 1100 years old ( all trees with documents ) Each section is fenced 1.8 meters high, at the request of the buyer, the developer can replace this fence with a green fence ( trees / decorative shrub ) As for the documentary part: the developer concludes with the buyer a notarial contract of sale, with which he can be applied for citizenship. Documents for the ( Tapu ) object will be ready and issued within 2 months. Let yourself enjoy the luxury and comfort with FOA MARE now!
Residential complex Three-level houses in a residential complex with a private beach, a marina, a wide range of services in Bodrum, Mugla, Turkey
Residential complex Three-level houses in a residential complex with a private beach, a marina, a wide range of services in Bodrum, Mugla, Turkey
Meselik, Turkey
from
€1,40M
Agency: TRANIO
A luxurious and comfortable complex built on 72 thousand m² land with 194 villas. The project combines contemporary architecture and uniqueness, each villa in has a sea view with 2 large terraces, 4 rooms, 3 bathrooms, and a spacious living area. The complex offer a private restaurant, closed beach and marina, huge communal swimming pool and a water park designed for both adults and children, outdoor cinema, bar, SPA, sport club. The reception and concierge facilities are available 24/7 to make your life easier, maintenance and cleaning services on 5-star hotel quality, shuttle service to Bodrum and airport. Location and nearby infrastructure Bodrum is a tourist resort in Turkey. It is located in western Turkey along the Aegean Sea. It is located on the peninsula of Bodrum, Bodrum today is 270 kilometers south of Izmir, in times of Herodotus called Halikarnassos. The city has about 33,000 inhabitants, most of whom live off fishing, shipbuilding, the manufacture of carpets and tourism. Thousands of tourists come every year for sun and beach tourism.
Villa Villa in Muğla
Villa Villa in Muğla
Mugla, Turkey
from
€741,500
Area 245 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
-Kocacalis beach 1-2 minutes -Villa 4+1 with pool -Plot 470 m2 -Villa area 245 m2 -3 floors -Open saloon with kitchen -4 bedrooms -4 bathrooms -1 toilet -Underfloor heating system -Central electric heating and cooling of premises -Electric gates and auto watering the site -Conducted wiring for alarm and video surveillance if desired, you can install
Residential complex Premium residence Nidapark Gocek with a park and swimming pools in the historic center of Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex Premium residence Nidapark Gocek with a park and swimming pools in the historic center of Fethiye, Turkey
Inlice, Turkey
from
€2,23M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer spacious apartments with a picturesque view, terraces and French balconies. The low-rise residence features a large park with ponds and waterfalls, kids; playgrounds, sports facilities, a cafe, indoor and outdoor swimming pools. Completion - May, 2024. Advantages Instalments for 12 months with 50% initial payment. Location and nearby infrastructure Bosphorus promenade with cafes, restaurants, docks, a park - 2 km First Bosphorus Bridge - 5 km Bus stop - 50 meters Metro station - 3.7 km Airport - 17 minutes
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools at 400 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools at 400 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
from
€542,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with balconies, terraces, gardens. The residence features two swimming pools. Facilities and equipment in the house Built-in kitchen appliances (hob, oven, hood, fridge, dishwasher) Duravit sanitary ware Sliding aluminum windows with electric shutters and fly screens Generator Water tank Daikin underfloor heating Daikin air conditioning "Smart home" system Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a green area, near the ruins of Ancient Caria. Center of Bodrum - 15 minutes Center of Yalikavak - 12 minutes Bodrum Airport - 35 minutes Sea - 400 meters Marina - 400 meters
Residential complex KOMPLEKS ZhILOY I KOMMERChESKOY NEDVIZhIMOSTI
Residential complex KOMPLEKS ZhILOY I KOMMERChESKOY NEDVIZhIMOSTI
Kuyucak Koey, Turkey
from
€115,000
COMPLEX OF HOUSING AND REAL COMMERCIAL STATE IN THE SUPERIOR 📍 A new complex is being built in Iskele at a distance of 2 km from the sea. Since the complex is located within the city, There is all the necessary infrastructure for life, such as shops, pharmacies, clinics, schools, markets, service stations, banks, cafes, restaurants and more. 🏘 The project includes 12 commercial and 24 residential real estate.    OBJECT KIND: 1 म ?? Commercial real estate for food  2 floors, surface 190 m2  329,000 £ -359,000 £    2 म ?? Apartment 1 + 1 with roof terrace  Area 60 m2  115,000 £ -135,000 £    3 म ?? Loft apartment 2 + 1 with pool  2 floors, area 98 m2, private pool 19 m2, garden  135,000 £ -160,000 £    💸 PAYMENT PROGRAM:  30% advance  30% stakeholder fee before key  40% upon receiving the keys    🏁 Commissioning: January 2025.
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and guest houses, Yalikavak, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and guest houses, Yalikavak, Turkey
Yalikavak, Turkey
from
€1,96M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with infinity pools, gardens, terraces, guest houses, panoramic views of the sea and the marina, parking spaces. Completion - June, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the main street, 2 minutes away from the marina.
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with beaches, swimming pools and a spa center, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with beaches, swimming pools and a spa center, Bodrum, Turkey
Milas, Turkey
from
€2,04M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer spacious and cozy villas with swimming pools, gardens and outdoor dining areas, picturesque views of the hills, olive groves and the sea, parking spaces. Garden area - from 1,000 m2 to 3,700 m2. The residences are actually branded Six Senses Residences Kaplankaya and the hotel offers full services to the owners at additional cost. The residence features 7 beaches (4 fully serviced, 3 secluded), a club, 5 restaurants and shops, sports facilities, a large spa center at the Six Senses Hotel, around-the-clock concierge service, a fitness center, indoor and outdoor swimming pools. Facilities and equipment in the house Oak parquet Marble flooring Villeroy and Boch tubs Good brand appliances Kitchen cabinetry Daikin and Mitsubishi air conditioning Satellite system Wi-Fi Double glazing "Smart home" system Fireplace Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located a few minutes away from the beach.
Residential complex Luxury complex of furnished villas at 400 meters from the sea, close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury complex of furnished villas at 400 meters from the sea, close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
from
€1,59M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer comfortable and functional villas with gardens and swimming pools. Facilities and equipment in the house Built-in kitchen appliances (hob, oven, hood, fridge, dishwasher) Duravit sanitary ware Fireplace Steel door Sliding aluminum windows with electric shutters and fly screens Generator Water tank Daikin air conditioning "Smart home" system Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a green area, near the ruins of Ancient Caria. Center of Bodrum - 15 minutes Center of Yalikavak - 12 minutes Bodrum Airport - 35 minutes Sea - 400 meters Marina - 400 meters
Residential complex Eco-friendly residence with a beach and a marina in a picturesque area, amidst of greenery, Yalikavak, Turkey
Residential complex Eco-friendly residence with a beach and a marina in a picturesque area, amidst of greenery, Yalikavak, Turkey
Yalikavak, Turkey
from
€850,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with swimming pools and parking spaces. The sea view residence features a beach, a marina and sea taxi, a restaurant and a concierge service, a gym, an indoor swimming pool of 92 m2, a kids; club, a spa center. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet and picturesque area, on the shore of the bay. Yalikavak is thought to be one of the best places of Bodrum. It is in a perfect location for a holiday home or an investment for the holiday rental market.
Residential complex ORHIDEYa
Residential complex ORHIDEYa
Kuyucak Koey, Turkey
from
€89,900
JYLO COMPLEX « ORHIDE » IN THE HIGHER 🌸 The project « Orchid » is located in Iskel at a distance of 1 km from the sea. Near the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure for life, such as shops, restaurants, schools, banks, pharmacies and more.  LOCATION:  📍 1 km to the sea  📍 3.5 km to Iskele  📍 6.5 km to. Boaz  📍 22 km to. Famagusta  📍 47 km to Ercan Airport    🏡 Complex « Orchid » includes 5 detached villas 4 + 1, 6 townhouses 3 + 1 and 36 apartments ( studios, 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1 ).  INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX:  🔘 Minimarket  🔘 Cafeteria  🔘 Gym  🔘 Pool 55 m2  🔘 Charging Station for Tesla  🔘 Walking areas  🔘 Playground  🔘 Children's pool with slides  🔘 Parking  🔘 Transfer to the sea  VOLUMENCE OF OBJECTS:  Studio apartments ( 40 m2 + terrace 11 m2 + garden 14 m2 ) – 89 900 £  Duplex apartments 1 + 1 ( 60 m2 + terrace 11 m2 + roof terrace 35 m2 ) – from 119 702 £  Duplex Apartments 2 + 1 ( 94 m2 + terrace 10.5 m2 + roof terrace 55 m2 ) – 143 990 £  Apartments 3 + 1 ( 125 m2 + terrace 36 m2 + garden 15.5 m2 ) – from 185 000 £  Duplex apartments 3 + 1 ( 129 m2 + terrace 24 m2 + roof terrace 70 m2 ) – from 194 000 £  Townhouse 3 + 1 ( 181 m2 + terrace 56.5 m2 + roof terrace 74 m2 ) – from 282 325 £  Villa 4 + 1 ( 250 m2 + terrace 46 m2 + rooftop terrace 88 m2 ) – 369 947 £    💸 PAYMENT PLAN:  Deposit 5000 £  Down payment 30-35%  The remaining installment for 36 months, quarterly payments    Other payments:  0.5% stamp duty   5% VAT  2000 £ Transformer fee ( for apartments )  3000 £ Transformator fee ( for dachauses and villas )    🏁 Completion: fall 2025.
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Fethiye, Turkey
Karakecililer, Turkey
from
€561,446
Agency: TRANIO
We offer quality premium three-storey villas with glass facades. Each villa has a swimming pool. Completion - April, 2024. Features of the flats Each house includes a kitchen with a living room, three or four bedrooms, three or four bathrooms, a balcony, a veranda and a large solarium. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located bear supermarkets. Beaches - 4 km Hisarönü - 500 meters
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a private beach, 150 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a private beach, 150 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey
Islamhaneleri, Turkey
from
€364,940
Agency: TRANIO
We offer new apartments and villas. Each villas has a private large garden. The apartments on the ground floor also have gardens. The luxury residence features a parking, communal swimming pools, a private beach. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located between Turgutreis and Gümüşlük villages.
Residential complex New eco-friendly residence with swimming pools, gardens and a shopping mall, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New eco-friendly residence with swimming pools, gardens and a shopping mall, Bodrum, Turkey
Yenikoey, Turkey
from
€280,723
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas and townhouses with private gardens. The traditional-style residence features a shopping mall, a children's playground, walking and jogging paths, gardens and parks, a lake, a gym and swimming pools. Completion - December, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure Mumcular is a town situated 29 km away from Bodrum.
Residential complex Residence with a private beach and swimming pools on the first sea line, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a private beach and swimming pools on the first sea line, Bodrum, Turkey
Yalikavak, Turkey
from
€823,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer prestigious apartments with different layouts and panoramic views. The residential complex features around-the-clock concierge service, a private blue flag beach, a restaurant, terraces and gardens, dry cleaning service, a children's playground, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a Turkish bath and a spa, a fitness center, a tennis court, walking paths, a health center. Price — from $ 835,000 to $ 4,100,000. Facilities and equipment in the house Underfloor heating Air conditioning Panoramic windows Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 50 km from Bodrum Airport, nine kilometers from the marina, 11 km from Göltürkbükü, 25 km from the center of Bodrum. Bodrum is the famous resort of Turkey, located in the west of the country, 270 km south of Izmir. Local residents are mainly engaged in fishing, shipbuilding, carpet production and tourism. Thousands of people come here every year for a beach vacation.
Residential complex New residence with a private beach and a spa close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a private beach and a spa close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Dagbelen, Turkey
from
€5,91M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer new villas of four types: Type A (15 pcs). The modern villas of 455.60 m2 with a landscaped garden, terraces, a swimming pool, a parking for two cars. Type B (10 pcs). The villas of 424,93 m2 with a picturesque view, a swimming pool, terraces, a landscaped garden, a parking for two cars. Type C (12 pcs). The villas of 433,02 m2 with a swimming pool, outdoor lounge and dining areas, terraces, a parking for two cars, a garden with sandal wood, lemon and olive trees. Type D (8 pcs). The spacious villas of 540,35 m2 with high ceilings and a winter garden, terraces, lounge areas, gardens, a swimming pool, a parking for two cars. The houses of this type are situated within walking distance of the sea. The residence features a private beach, a fitness center, a spa, a lounge area, a restaurants, green areas. Completion - end of 2023. Features of the flats Type A The house includes five bedrooms and five bathrooms, a staff bedroom with a bathroom, a dressing room, a living room, a kitchen. Type B The house includes five bedrooms and four bathrooms, a staff bedroom with a bathroom, a dressing room, a living room, a kitchen. Type C The house includes five bedrooms and four bathrooms, a staff bedroom with a bathroom, a toilet, a dressing room, a living room, a kitchen. Type D The house includes five bedrooms and five bathrooms, a staff bedroom with a bathroom, a toilet, a dressing room, a living room, a kitchen. Facilities and equipment in the house Fireplace Independent heating Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a green and prestigious area, close to the picturesque coast, 18 km from Yalikavak, 15 km from the center of Bodrum, 40 km from the airport.
Residential complex New premium complex of villas, Marmaris, Turkey
Residential complex New premium complex of villas, Marmaris, Turkey
Marmaris, Turkey
from
€678,414
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with swimming pools. Plot areas - from 500 m2 to 800 m2. Completion - June, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Sea - 1,5 km Dalaman Airport - 113 km Center of Marmaris - 18 km
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and terraces close to the sea and the center of Bodrum, Torba, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and terraces close to the sea and the center of Bodrum, Torba, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
€860,884
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with a spacious garden, a swimming pool 8 x 4 m with a waterfall, terraces, a panoramic view, an outdoor parking for 2 cars. Facilities and equipment in the house Modern kitchen with an island Fireplace LED lighting Air conditioning Built-in appliances Aluminium windows Location and nearby infrastructure The area of Torba is located a few minutes drive away from the historic center of Bodrum and 20 minutes from the airport. It's famous for the crystal-clear sea, picturesque beaches with different water sports and quiet atmosphere. The area is rich with historic places and cultural monuments. A101 highway - 1 km Pharmacy - 1.5 km Bodrum bus terminal - 2 km Shopping mall - 1.6 km Beaches and sea - 3 km Center of Bodrum - 6 km Marina - 9 km Hospital - 13 km
Residential complex Modern residence with an aquapark and a restaurant in a quiet and green area, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with an aquapark and a restaurant in a quiet and green area, Bodrum, Turkey
Guelluek, Turkey
from
€373,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with fireplaces and large gardens. The residence features an event area, a restaurant, swimming pools, an aquapark, a sports ground, barbecue areas, a gym, kids' playgrounds. Completion - May, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Bodrum airport - 4 minutes Center of Bodrum - 30 minutes Marina - 10 minutes Beach - 8 minutes drive
Residential complex Residence Velux Yalikavak with a beach and a dock in the quiet and picturesque area of Yalikavak, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Residence Velux Yalikavak with a beach and a dock in the quiet and picturesque area of Yalikavak, Bodrum, Turkey
Yalikavak, Turkey
from
€850,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with different layouts, Each house has a private swimming pool. The residence features a dock and a beach, a restaurant and a concierge, a gym, an indoor swimming pool of 92 m2, sea taxi, entertainment areas and a kids' club, a spa center. Completion - December, 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house Heating and air conditioning system Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located on the shore of the quiet bay, within a 5-minute drive from the yacht marina.
