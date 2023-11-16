Bozbuek, Turkey

from €262,500

Holiday Home For Sale on a Beachfront Complex in Bozbuk near Akbuk Turkey Properties for sale in Didim, located in the stunning scenic and peaceful resort of Bozbuk near Akbuk on the western coast of Turkey. Bozbuk is located approximately 10km from Akbuk, set at the inlet to the Gulf of Akbuk, surrounded by nature and offering charm, tradition and tranquillity along with the golden sandy shores being lapped with the azure Aegean Sea. The small coastal villa of Bozbuk offers very little in the way of amenities, all about relaxing beach holidays, though there are several tours on offer, a short trip to Didim to see the ancient Temple of Apollo, or a longer trip to visit Ephesus, one of the best preserved ancient sites around, or you set sail in a stunning sunset cruise exploring the coastline with your boat stopping in the perfect position to enjoy the sunset with a lovely barbecue evening meal aboard the boat. Beaches in Bozbuk are very family friendly as the water is shallow and calm and the sand is soft, ideal for young children to paddle or swim safely, and if you are a nature lover you can head off into the hillsides along stunning nature trails, or even visit the nearby village of Yesiltepe to visit the huge nature reserve and Bafa Lake. This lovely 3 bedroom properties in Bozbuk for sale is located in a large and very popular sea-front spa resort complex which offers a 130m stretch of a private sandy beach, with homes ranging from apartments to detached and semi-detached villas. Sitting right on the coastline of the Aegean Sea this family-friendly resort complex offers you the privacy of private self-catering accommodation with the use of several hotel style facilities for all age groups, including: * 6 Large communal swimming pools * 6 Children’s pools * A small aqua park * Heated indoor pool for cooler early or late season months * Beach bar * Beauty Salon * Children’s play area * Clubhouse with entertainment * Fitness centre/gym * Games room * Garden chess * Mini golf * Kids club * Cafe and restaurant * Spa centre * On-site supermarket * Multi-use sports courts and beach volleyball * Ample car parking areas * 24-hour reception * Free Wi-fi Internet in communal areas The walled and gated complex provides you with a 24-hour security service for peace of mind and all is set in very well maintained landscaped gardens with the villa boating their own private parking, garden areas and terraces for summer outdoor living. Overall a great family home for summer holidays or an ideal investment in Turkey, offering a stunning sea-front location and a private beach, along with an excellent range of on-site facilities and amazing sea views. We can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties… With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors. TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW