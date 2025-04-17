Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' park close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey

A premium residential complex with its own infrastructure. Apartment types include unique penthouse duplex apartments with garden access and panoramic sea views. In terms of location and architectural project, all flats are positioned to offer panoramic sea views.

Decoration materials have been carefully selected and will be delivered in high quality and architectural harmony.

swimming pool

kids' park

barbecue area

fitness

sauna

kids' play area

Completion - August, 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located at the serene foothills of the majestic Taurus Mountains, Payallar stands as a haven of peace and tranquility in Alanya. An integral part of the untouched coastline of the Mediterranean, Payallar invites those who see it to live here, with its lively citrus gardens and lush green landscapes adorned with the deep blue backdrop of the Mediterranean.

Alanya, which is rapidly advancing towards becoming a metropolis, continues to grow with Payallar town.