Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' park close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey

New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' park close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey

Alanya, Turkey
from
$119,200
20/03/2025
$118,463
23/12/2024
$110,566
;
20
ID: 23349
In CRM: 2417726
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya

About the complex

A premium residential complex with its own infrastructure. Apartment types include unique penthouse duplex apartments with garden access and panoramic sea views. In terms of location and architectural project, all flats are positioned to offer panoramic sea views.

Decoration materials have been carefully selected and will be delivered in high quality and architectural harmony.

  • swimming pool
  • kids' park
  • barbecue area
  • fitness
  • sauna
  • kids' play area

Completion - August, 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located at the serene foothills of the majestic Taurus Mountains, Payallar stands as a haven of peace and tranquility in Alanya. An integral part of the untouched coastline of the Mediterranean, Payallar invites those who see it to live here, with its lively citrus gardens and lush green landscapes adorned with the deep blue backdrop of the Mediterranean.

Alanya, which is rapidly advancing towards becoming a metropolis, continues to grow with Payallar town.

  • 15 minutes (15 km) to city center
  • 2 minutes to the sea (1.5 km)
  • 3 minutes (2 km) to the Health Center
  • 3 minutes (2 km) to schools

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey

