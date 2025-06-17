Residential complex Furnished apartment with 2+1 50 meters from the sea in the complex Kurt Safir Vip

  1. Realting.com
  Furnished apartment with 2+1 50 meters from the sea in the complex Kurt Safir Vip

Furnished apartment with 2+1 50 meters from the sea in the complex Kurt Safir Vip

Tosmur, Turkey
$253,258
ID: 26643
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/07/2025

Location

  Country
    Turkey
  State
    Mediterranean Region
  Town
    Alanya
  Village
    Tosmur

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Business class
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Suitable for a residence permit - we can indicate 200,000 USD in the tapu
Furnished apartment with two bedrooms (2 + 1) 120 m2, the complex was built in 2007.

Kurt Safir Vip is a modern residential complex with excellent infrastructure, which is located on the first coastline in the Tosmur area of ​​Alanya, which is open for registration of a residence permit.

The residential complex is located not only by the sea, but also along the mountain river Dimchay.

Shops, restaurants, cafes, a shopping center, a market, a hospital and public transport stops are within walking distance from the complex.

Infrastructure:

  • A unique park at the complex
  • Direct access to the sea through its own underground tunnel
  • Wellness SPA center
  • Turkish bath, massage and sauna
  • Indoor heated winter pool
  • Swimming pool with water slides
  • Hydro pool outside
  • Tennis court, Basketball and Volleyball courts
  • Recreation areas and barbecue
  • Mini golf
  • Parking
  • 24/7 security

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Tosmur, Turkey

You are viewing
Furnished apartment with 2+1 50 meters from the sea in the complex Kurt Safir Vip
$253,258
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Leave a request
Other complexes
