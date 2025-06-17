Residential complex Furnished apartment with 2+1 50 meters from the sea in the complex Kurt Safir Vip

Suitable for a residence permit - we can indicate 200,000 USD in the tapu

Furnished apartment with two bedrooms (2 + 1) 120 m2, the complex was built in 2007.

Kurt Safir Vip is a modern residential complex with excellent infrastructure, which is located on the first coastline in the Tosmur area of ​​Alanya, which is open for registration of a residence permit.

The residential complex is located not only by the sea, but also along the mountain river Dimchay.

Shops, restaurants, cafes, a shopping center, a market, a hospital and public transport stops are within walking distance from the complex.

Infrastructure:

A unique park at the complex

Direct access to the sea through its own underground tunnel

Wellness SPA center

Turkish bath, massage and sauna

Indoor heated winter pool

Swimming pool with water slides

Hydro pool outside

Tennis court, Basketball and Volleyball courts

Recreation areas and barbecue

Mini golf

Parking

24/7 security

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.