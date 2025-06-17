Residential complex Furnished apartment with 2+1 50 meters from the sea in the complex Kurt Safir Vip

Suitable for a residence permit - we can indicate 200,000 USD in the tapu
Furnished apartment with two bedrooms (2 + 1) 120 m2, the complex was built in 2007.
Kurt Safir Vip is a modern residential complex with excellent infrastructure, which is located on the first coastline in the Tosmur area of Alanya, which is open for registration of a residence permit.
The residential complex is located not only by the sea, but also along the mountain river Dimchay.
Shops, restaurants, cafes, a shopping center, a market, a hospital and public transport stops are within walking distance from the complex.
Infrastructure:
For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.