Akbuk Tas Villa

Didim, Turkey
€265,000
About the complex

Key Ready Luxurious 3-Bed Detached Villa For Sale in Akbuk-2nd Home in Turkey

Akbuk, one of the holiday regions of Didim, has a long and perfect coastline, and there are large and small coves named after Akbuk Bay, where all the color tones of green and blue meticulously merge. It is the place preffered by those who want tol ive with clean sea air and low humidity away from noise. Akbuk is a long journey where guests from abroad are given the opportunity to do sea sports and discover nature.

3 bedroom detached villa for sale in Didim Akbuk is located in the center of popular holiday cities. The villa is the perfect investment property for those who want to make long-term investments and earn rental income. With its luxurious and modern looking exterior, it offers a wonderful living space where you can have fun with its newly built landscaping area and communal swimming pool. With its open kitchen plan living room, specially designed bedrooms, and floor-to-ceiling windows, the sun will illuminate the interior of the house throughout the day. There are 2 fully equipped luxury family bathrooms. The materials used in the construction of the villa are of first class quality and workmanship. This new luxury villa will be delivered unfurnished to you, our valued buyers, with its infrastructure system, central heating, air conditioning and hot water system.

It has a scenic area that will take your breath away, offering a lifestyle that integrates with nature, with its forests where all shades of green are intense and surrounded by mountains. You can enjoy the magnificent view of the Aegean Sea by owning affordable real estate in Akbuk.

With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors.
ABOUT AKBUK
Akbuk is one of the hidden gems of Turkey, located on the south west coast of the Aegean. The town is perfectly located in a beautiful bay surrounded by protected pine forests and olive groves. Akbuk is a small town which has continued to develop due to careful planning and has got an amazing bay where you can listen to the silence and watch the sunset. Its Just a 20 minute drive from well know holiday resort Altinkum, and under 90 minutes from Bodrum Airport.

Akbuk is also have the highest oxygen ratio and lowest humidity rate in Turkey. This would make Akbuk the perfect location for buying property for people suffering from health problems such as Asthma, Rheumatism & Diabetes. As the doctor's recommend tol ive in Akbuk area. The sea and mountain views surrounding Akbuk are breathtaking and the sea breezes and soft sandy beaches are perfect for a hot summer's day. Combined with the local cuisine available and the never failing hospitality from the locals, Akbuk will leave a lasting impression on those who visit.


NEARBY ATTRACTIONS
Boat trips, snorkelling, diving,
Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports.

LOCAL FACILITIES
Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets.
Local Pazar supplying fresh produce.
Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes.
Beach clubs for your relaxation.
Marina, car hire and many more amenities.
Reliable taxi service.
Frequent inexpensive local bus service.

SIGHT SEEING

Temple of Apollo
Miletus ancient city
House of Virgin Mery
Ephesus

Features

  • Swimming pool
  • Management company
  • Individual heating
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Online tour
