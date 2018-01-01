Akbuk Tas Villa

Key Ready Luxurious 3-Bed Detached Villa For Sale in Akbuk-2nd Home in Turkey
Akbuk, one of the holiday regions of Didim, has a long and perfect coastline, and there are large and small coves named after Akbuk Bay, where all the color tones of green and blue meticulously merge. It is the place preffered by those who want tol ive with clean sea air and low humidity away from noise. Akbuk is a long journey where guests from abroad are given the opportunity to do sea sports and discover nature.
3 bedroom detached villa for sale in Didim Akbuk is located in the center of popular holiday cities. The villa is the perfect investment property for those who want to make long-term investments and earn rental income. With its luxurious and modern looking exterior, it offers a wonderful living space where you can have fun with its newly built landscaping area and communal swimming pool. With its open kitchen plan living room, specially designed bedrooms, and floor-to-ceiling windows, the sun will illuminate the interior of the house throughout the day. There are 2 fully equipped luxury family bathrooms. The materials used in the construction of the villa are of first class quality and workmanship. This new luxury villa will be delivered unfurnished to you, our valued buyers, with its infrastructure system, central heating, air conditioning and hot water system.
It has a scenic area that will take your breath away, offering a lifestyle that integrates with nature, with its forests where all shades of green are intense and surrounded by mountains. You can enjoy the magnificent view of the Aegean Sea by owning affordable real estate in Akbuk.
ABOUT AKBUK
Akbuk is one of the hidden gems of Turkey, located on the south west coast of the Aegean. The town is perfectly located in a beautiful bay surrounded by protected pine forests and olive groves. Akbuk is a small town which has continued to develop due to careful planning and has got an amazing bay where you can listen to the silence and watch the sunset. Its Just a 20 minute drive from well know holiday resort Altinkum, and under 90 minutes from Bodrum Airport.
Akbuk is also have the highest oxygen ratio and lowest humidity rate in Turkey. This would make Akbuk the perfect location for buying property for people suffering from health problems such as Asthma, Rheumatism & Diabetes. As the doctor's recommend tol ive in Akbuk area. The sea and mountain views surrounding Akbuk are breathtaking and the sea breezes and soft sandy beaches are perfect for a hot summer's day. Combined with the local cuisine available and the never failing hospitality from the locals, Akbuk will leave a lasting impression on those who visit.
NEARBY ATTRACTIONS
Boat trips, snorkelling, diving,
Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports.
LOCAL FACILITIES
Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets.
Local Pazar supplying fresh produce.
Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes.
Beach clubs for your relaxation.
Marina, car hire and many more amenities.
Reliable taxi service.
Frequent inexpensive local bus service.
SIGHT SEEING
Temple of Apollo
Miletus ancient city
House of Virgin Mery
Ephesus
