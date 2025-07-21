Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 100 meters from the sea in the Konak Terrace complex.

Furnished one-bedroom apartment for sale!

We present to your attention another, but an extraordinary project from the best developer of Alanya!

Location - 150 meters from the sea and the cleanest beach of the Kargicak area.

There are no high-rise buildings in the Kargicak area, the mountains come close to the sea, so it is quiet, beautiful and picturesque. On the other hand, all the city infrastructure is within walking distance.

The residential complex consists of 4 buildings with a common closed and guarded territory, where there will be a large swimming pool, a terrace with sun loungers and umbrellas, an indoor heated pool, a spa center, a gym, a playground.

The use of the latest technology, state-of-the-art building materials, the result of the work of highly qualified architects, will please anyone, even the most demanding investor.

Infrastructure:

Large swimming pool

Terrace with sun loungers and umbrellas

Indoor heated pool

Spa center

Gym

Children's playground

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.