  Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 100 meters from the sea in the Konak Terrace complex.

Furnished apartment 1+1 100 meters from the sea in the Konak Terrace complex.

Kargıcak, Turkey
$108,531
8
ID: 27201
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/08/2025

Location

  Country
    Turkey
  State
    Mediterranean Region
  Town
    Alanya
  Village
    Kargıcak

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Business class
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Furnished one-bedroom apartment for sale!

We present to your attention another, but an extraordinary project from the best developer of Alanya!

Location - 150 meters from the sea and the cleanest beach of the Kargicak area.

There are no high-rise buildings in the Kargicak area, the mountains come close to the sea, so it is quiet, beautiful and picturesque. On the other hand, all the city infrastructure is within walking distance.

The residential complex consists of 4 buildings with a common closed and guarded territory, where there will be a large swimming pool, a terrace with sun loungers and umbrellas, an indoor heated pool, a spa center, a gym, a playground.

The use of the latest technology, state-of-the-art building materials, the result of the work of highly qualified architects, will please anyone, even the most demanding investor.

Infrastructure:

  • Large swimming pool
  • Terrace with sun loungers and umbrellas
  • Indoor heated pool
  • Spa center
  • Gym
  • Children's playground

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Kargıcak, Turkey

