  New residential complex Terra Manzara with swimming pools and a picturesque view close to the sea and the historic center of Antalya, Turkey

New residential complex Terra Manzara with swimming pools and a picturesque view close to the sea and the historic center of Antalya, Turkey

Mediterranean Region, Turkey
About the complex

The residential complex includes 359 apartments (with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms) and 51 commercial premises (18 offices and 33 stores), indoor and outdoor swimming pools for children and adults, a sauna, a fitness center and an outdoor children's playground, a parking. In front of the entrance to the complex there is a green area of 3.2 million m². The windows offer a view of the sea and the park. The distance between the blocks is at least 30 m.

Apartments options:

  • One-bedroom apartments - from 70 m2 to 75 m2
  • Two-bedroom apartments - from 110 m2 to 125 m2
  • Three-bedroom apartments - from 140 m2 to 200 m2
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Built-in natural gas heating system, central heating and hot water system also on natural gas
  • High ceilings — 3.3 meters
  • Built-in appliances from Leisure, Franke, Electrolux, Siemens brands and similar built-in kitchen equipment groups (stove, oven, extractor, microwave and dishwasher)
  • Underfloor heating in all rooms
  • Automation system — ”smart home“ (electricity, underfloor heating, air conditioning and blinds)
  • Fingerprint steel front door
  • ”Daikin“ or ”Mitsubishi Electric“ air conditioners will be installed in every room
  • Wall painting made by Italian brand
  • Video surveillance 24/7
Advantages

Suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near all necessary infrastructure: schools, kindergartens, hospitals and clinics, Akdeniz University, parks. The beach is 10 minutes drive away.

  • 1.5 km nearest shopping center
  • 3 km to the hospital
  • 4 km to the beach
  • 6 km to the historic city center
  • 18 km to the airport
  • 45 km to the ski center
New building location
Mediterranean Region, Turkey





