New residential complex Terra Manzara with swimming pools and a picturesque view close to the sea and the historic center of Antalya, Turkey

The residential complex includes 359 apartments (with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms) and 51 commercial premises (18 offices and 33 stores), indoor and outdoor swimming pools for children and adults, a sauna, a fitness center and an outdoor children's playground, a parking. In front of the entrance to the complex there is a green area of 3.2 million m². The windows offer a view of the sea and the park. The distance between the blocks is at least 30 m.

Apartments options:

One-bedroom apartments - from 70 m2 to 75 m2

Two-bedroom apartments - from 110 m2 to 125 m2

Three-bedroom apartments - from 140 m2 to 200 m2

Built-in natural gas heating system, central heating and hot water system also on natural gas

High ceilings — 3.3 meters

Built-in appliances from Leisure, Franke, Electrolux, Siemens brands and similar built-in kitchen equipment groups (stove, oven, extractor, microwave and dishwasher)

Underfloor heating in all rooms

Automation system — ”smart home“ (electricity, underfloor heating, air conditioning and blinds)

Fingerprint steel front door

”Daikin“ or ”Mitsubishi Electric“ air conditioners will be installed in every room

Wall painting made by Italian brand

Video surveillance 24/7

Facilities and equipment in the houseAdvantages

Suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near all necessary infrastructure: schools, kindergartens, hospitals and clinics, Akdeniz University, parks. The beach is 10 minutes drive away.