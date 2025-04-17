Residential complex Mixed-use project with a swimming pool, a spa center and security, Istanbul, Turkey

The complex includes apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, as well as commercial premises (offices and stores). Each flat has a sea view balcony.

Features:

Outdoor and indoor parking

Reception

Security

Valet service

Indoor and outdoor swimming pool

SPA center with a fitness area, a sauna, a steam room

Vitamin bar

Turkish Bath

Mini cinema

Hobby rooms

Children's playgrounds

"Smart Home" system

3-meter-high ceilings

Underfloor heating

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

Kadıköy is the heart of Istanbul so it is close to every major tourist attraction point.