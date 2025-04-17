Residential complex Mixed-use project with a swimming pool, a spa center and security, Istanbul, Turkey

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
We offer villas with gardens, swimming pools, parking spaces, views of the sea and nature.
The residence features a terrace, a communal swimming pool, a barbecue area, a sauna and green areas.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Air conditioning
Heating
Advantages
The expected yield is…
-Each and every apartment in Litore residence its own touch. Blessed with a sunny perspective, this exceptional 110 sqm residence offers peace, space, light and convenience without compromise. it is a short walk to the beach. This is an exceptional opportunity to buy one of last 16 apartment…
We offer luxury apartments with saunas and hamams.
Some flats have private gardens and swimming pools.
The residence features around-the-clock security, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, kids' playgrounds, ponds, lounge areas, a fitness center, volleyball, basketball and tennis courts, cafe…