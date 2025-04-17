  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Mixed-use project with a swimming pool, a spa center and security, Istanbul, Turkey

Kadikoy, Turkey
13
Address
Params
Description
Media
Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Kadikoy

About the complex

The complex includes apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, as well as commercial premises (offices and stores). Each flat has a sea view balcony.

Features:

  • Outdoor and indoor parking
  • Reception
  • Security
  • Valet service
  • Indoor and outdoor swimming pool
  • SPA center with a fitness area, a sauna, a steam room
  • Vitamin bar
  • Turkish Bath
  • Mini cinema
  • Hobby rooms
  • Children's playgrounds
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • "Smart Home" system
  • 3-meter-high ceilings
  • Underfloor heating
Location and nearby infrastructure

Kadıköy is the heart of Istanbul so it is close to every major tourist attraction point.

  • Metrobus station - 20 steps
  • Shopping mall - 3 minutes
  • Hospital - 5 minutes
  • University - 5 minutes
  • Airport - 23 minutes

Location on the map

Kadikoy, Turkey

Ask all your questions
Realting.com
Go
