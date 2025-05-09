  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool in the center of Bodrum, Turkey

Bodrum, Turkey
$690,506
11
ID: 14434
In CRM: 2347552
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

About the complex

We offer villas with parking spaces and views of the sea and the city.

The residence features a communal swimming pool of 60 m2.

  • Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the center of Bodrum.

Location on the map

Bodrum, Turkey

