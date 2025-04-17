  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Complex of villas ina quiet area, Istanbul, Turkey

Sariyer, Turkey
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 19743
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2372185
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Sariyer

About the complex

We offer comfortable villas with a garden.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a quiet and green area.

Location on the map

Sariyer, Turkey

