Mersin, Turkey

from €69,952

65 m² 1

Completion date: 2023

Apartments overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. Apartments in a new indoor residential complex in the Tomyuk area. 250 meters from the sea. Apartments with layout 1 + 1 include one bathroom and two balconies. Complete design and furniture. With an initial contribution of 50%. The apartments also have panoramic windows with stunning views. The infrastructure of the complex provides a comfortable and permanent residence. On the territory there is a water park, a playground, a barbecue area, two pools, open parking, video surveillance, a garden with fruit and exotic trees, a fitness center, a cinema. Near the complex there is a social infrastructure and all the necessary establishments and shops: Migros, Bim, Şok, cafes, a pharmacy, meat and vegetable shops, bakeries, public transport stop, beach.